Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Coala-life Group AB (76/23)

With effect from February 07, 2023, the subscription unit in Coala-life Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including February 16, 2023. Instrument: Subscription unit Short name: COALA UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019761016 Order book ID: 282776 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from February 07, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Coala-life Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: COALA BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019761024 Order book ID: 282777 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB