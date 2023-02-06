Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DAXX ISIN: SE0017083983 Ticker-Symbol: RBR 
Frankfurt
06.02.23
12:55 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,006
-9,09 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COALA-LIFE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COALA-LIFE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
06.02.2023 | 16:22
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription unit and paid subscription unit of Coala-life Group AB (76/23)

With effect from February 07, 2023, the subscription unit in Coala-life Group
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including February 16, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription unit            
Short name:   COALA UR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019761016              
Order book ID:  282776                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from February 07, 2023, the paid subscription unit in Coala-life
Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   COALA BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019761024              
Order book ID:  282777                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.