Listing of UAB "Orkela" additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to satisfy the application of UAB "Orkela" to admit additional bonds of the Issuer in the value of EUR 7 099 000 to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of UAB "Orkela" will be listed on February 7, 2023. Thus, altogether bond issue of UAB "Orkela" in the value of EUR 17 099 000 (ISIN: LT0000405961) will be traded under the trading code ORKL060025A as from February 7. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.