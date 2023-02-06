Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.: Tonner-One World Launches Groundbreaking Forex Business in a Box Solution

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:TONR) Tonner-One World, Inc., a cutting-edge software company with a focus on professional and educational market trading technology, today announces the launch of their new product, Forex Business in a Box. This innovative solution aims to bring the world of foreign exchange trading to a wider audience, providing users with a complete set of tools and resources to start, run and grow their own successful trading business.

With the TradeScore Pro line of market indicators as its flagship product offering, Tonner-One World has been at the forefront of revolutionizing the technical analysis for Forex traders. The Forex Business in a Box takes this innovation to the next level by offering a comprehensive set of tools, resources, and educational opportunities designed to help traders achieve their financial goals.

Retailing for $4,495, Forex Business in a Box includes a one-year subscription to TradingView.com, tax forms and professional advice, two hours of live training, all TradeScore Indicators, exclusive live trade alerts, and much more. Some of the most notable features of the Forex Business in a Box include discounted incorporation in any state, a free $100,000 MyForexFunds.com challenge account, TradeScore DBx Robots for MT4 and MT5, private Discord access, discounted pricing on TradeScore Pro mastermind sessions in Las Vegas and Hawaii, and special rates on small business and self-employed life and health insurance.

"We are thrilled to bring the Forex Business in a Box to market," said Corinda J. Melton, CEO of Tonner-One World, Inc. "This innovative solution offers traders everything they need to be achieve profitable goals as a Forex business, and we believe it will make a significant impact on the industry. With its comprehensive suite of tools and resources, the Forex Business in a Box is the perfect choice for anyone looking to succeed in the Forex market."

"We are truly committed to the success of our customers and are extremely confident in the power of the Forex Business in a Box solution. That's why we are offering a Day 1 Guarantee," stated Melton. "This guarantee gives customers the peace of mind of knowing that if they do not make money on their first day of live training, they can receive a $500 refund on their purchase. The Day 1 Guarantee is just one of the many reasons why the Forex Business in a Box is a must-have solution for anyone looking to succeed in the Forex market," she added.

For more information on Forex Business in a Box, including purchasing options, please visit MyForexBiz.com.

About Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc. is an emerging growth company that is expanding into the world of digital commerce initiatives in finance, IP licensing, crypto-currency, and high-value NFTs.

For more information, log onto the company's official Twitter account https://twitter.com/tonnerOWInc. Email: info@tonnerow.com

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipate" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Tonner-One World Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738171/Tonner-One-World-Launches-Groundbreaking-Forex-Business-in-a-Box-Solution