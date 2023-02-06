Reading, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Pennsylvania-based non-profit organization management firm, Inperium Inc, announces the milestone of achieving 400 million USD in revenue on an annualized basis. The amount is the consolidated revenue of the organization and its affiliates in the current financial year. The organization has achieved such impressive growth within a short period of 7 years. Inperium Inc assists non-profit organizations to obtain the necessary financial support they require to advance their missions.

The organization operates on a unique strategic alternative affiliation model to achieve business combinations. They provide affiliated organizations with support to enhance their service quality, financial diversity, and continuity of care by maximizing their collective resources. The affiliation model provides for innovation and resources across its partners and facilitates the consolidation of cash and capital for reinvestment in human resources and technology, advances revenues and net assets, and also offers access to larger lines of credit for operational requirements. Another advantage is that this method significantly reduces administrative expenses due to a comparatively low-cost back office supporting service.

Inperium Inc holds 34 affiliations under it, across 14 states in the country. Under the Inperium Affiliation model, the affiliated companies are able to remain as their own legal entities, and Inperium acts as the parent organization, providing them with necessary support and assistance. The consolidated revenue under the Inperium constellation provides affiliate organizations with substantial capital and resources. This allows them to utilize that capital and resources in enhancing mission sustainability, advancing growth opportunities, improving service quality, hiring more talent, and paying better remuneration to employees.

"As a consolidated group, we have been able to provide exponentially more services to diversified populations of people than we would have achieved individually. Reaching 400 million USD in revenue is truly a milestone for us because we are able to share resources and costs collectively with all our affiliates. This collective and affiliated approach enables us to provide more services at more effective rates with our diversified constellation of companies. Our aim is to expand our services to other states providing people in need with quality services", says Ryan Smith, Founder and CEO of Inperium Inc.

About Inperium Inc

Inperium Inc is a 501(c)(3) & 509(a)(3) nonprofit human service organization, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States. The organization was established in 2015 by Ryan Smith. Specializing in non-profit organization management, Inperium Inc provides approaches that facilitate access to business and professional shared services. This approach allows organizations to focus on the advancement and sustainability of their unique missions through affiliation as an alternative to traditional mergers. Inperium's network includes non-profits/for-profits providing person-centric health-related support & other business services to the organizations it aids.

