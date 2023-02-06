Anzeige
06.02.2023
Consello Continues Expansion with Office Openings in London and Miami

LONDON and MIAMI, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the financial services advisory and strategic investing platform, is pleased to announce the establishment of offices in both London and Miami. The new office locations will introduce Consello's investing and advisory services to two new major businesses hubs. Several senior executives and additional employees will be joining the company in both locations.

The Consello Group

"As we continue our global expansion, it is essential that we have a strong presence in the locations most important to our clients," said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of The Consello Group. "Direct connectivity to the UK and European markets is crucial to the continued international expansion of our business and our ability to best serve our global clients. Our office in Miami will tap into the burgeoning financial and business activity in South Florida that has seen such rapid growth in recent years."

Consello, launched in 2022, continues to rapidly develop its operations around the world. The company currently has four operating divisions, including Investing, Digital Assets Advisory, Growth and Business Development, and Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory. The company already has nearly 60 employees and advisors.

About Consello

The Consello Group is a financial services advisory and strategic investing platform. At Consello we invest capital to grow companies, and we execute for our banking clients across industries. We also offer business development services to help companies grow and a digital assets advisory business to help companies participate in the global digital financial services ecosystem. Consello offers these four distinct but integrated lines of businesses all on one platform: Investing, Digital Assets Advisory, Growth and Business Development, and Merchant Banking and M&A Advisory.

Contact: info@consello.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1870248/Consello__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-continues-expansion-with-office-openings-in-london-and-miami-301739533.html

