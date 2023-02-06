New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - IQ.Academy announces it has surpassed 1000 students in its online learning platform in just its first quarter of operation. This comprehensive platform provides a range of convenient features for both teachers and students, including a lesson and test builder, student management, a built-in messenger, and flexible access and payment options.

IQ.Academy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8939/153373_6624218e040b48fa_001full.jpg

IQ.Academy was founded with the mission of providing accessible, high-quality education to students of all ages and backgrounds. Its user-friendly and interactive platform allows students to learn at their own pace and on their schedule, using any device.

"We are pleased to see such strong growth in a short period," said IQ.Academy CEO Vladimir Morozov. "We remain dedicated to providing our students with the best possible learning experience and serving the needs of our community."

IQ.Academy continues to accept new students and teachers, and regularly adds new courses to its curriculum. The platform is accessible from both the website and mobile applications for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

For more information and to enroll, please visit the Academy's website at https://iq.academy.

Contact Information:

Business Name: IQ.Academy

Contact Person: Vladimir Morozov

Email: center@iq.academy

Website: https://iq.academy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153373