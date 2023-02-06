Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - ATI AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC Pink: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") CEO Ted Konyi is very pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting at the annual AHR show in Atlanta, February 6 - 8, 2023.

Ted commented, "While our Company has routinely exhibited at the AHR show, this year is special. The HVAC industry is in transition. Never before have ESG mandates and carbon footprint reduction been so center stage. In addition, with energy costs rising rapidly, our Energy Efficiency solutions and IoT wireless sensors and controls are more in demand than ever. We're looking forward to showing current and prospective customers how we can help achieve their efficiency and operating cost cutting measures. This will also be the first opportunity for our new President, Lorne Stewart, to directly interface with both suppliers and customers."

AirTest is excited to also add a new Refrigeration gas detector to the line of products. The RM7000 is unique in its appeal and with the advent of electrification of heating, through installs of commercial Heat Pumps, the market is growing very rapidly. Managing the risks of Refrigerant leaks in confined spaces requires leak detection. With sales of this product already occurring, the impact of this product is only just beginning.

We urge those in attendance to visit us at BOOTH C5154.

About AHR: The AHR Expo is the essential event for HVACR professionals, attracting the most comprehensive gathering of the industry from around the globe each year.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies is a Green-Tech company specializing in Demand Control Ventilation systems that improve commercial building operating efficiency and generate proven energy savings. The company has developed new wireless sensors with dynamic real-time communication and control technologies, which builds upon ten years of experience and thousands of installations amongst clients such as Lowe's, Shoppers Drug Mart and Ikea. Airtest solutions provide data on levels of Indoor Air Quality required by Schools, Retail Stores and Offices.

