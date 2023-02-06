Sofidel Joins the Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County

HORSHAM, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Sofidel is now a proud member of the Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County, which helps provide business professionals develop a foundation and resources to flourish in their communities.

"We are thrilled to be new members of the chamber as we are committed to finding new ways to grow our involvement within Sofidel's local communities," said Fabio Vitali, Vice President of Marketing, Sofidel America.

The Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County is highly invested in strengthening the community via collaboration and connection. Their goal is to keep the area's economic conditions at a level where businesses can thrive and support one another. As an employer of almost 100 employees in Montgomery County, Sofidel is eager to begin making a positive impact through this membership.

Becoming a member includes many benefits such as helping with business growth through advertising and relationship building, educational programming opportunities and marketing assistance for local companies.

"By joining the Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County Sofidel hopes to become a more active presence in the community as well as open doors to new relationship opportunities with other businesses," Vitali added.

To learn more about the Chamber of Commerce of Montgomery County and its work, visit https://www.montgomerycountychamber.org.

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 12 countries - Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit www.sofidel.com.

###

Media Contact:

Brianna Fitzpatrick

Mulberry Marketing Communications

bfitzpatrick@mulberrymc.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sofidel on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sofidel

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sofidel

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sofidel

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/738221/Sofidel-Joins-the-Chamber-of-Commerce-of-Montgomery-County