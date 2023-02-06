Paris, France--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Paris-based advertising performance measurement firm Happydemics announces the expansion of its services into the United States and the United Kingdom. The announcement is made in the wake of increasing demand for accurate performance measurement of advertising campaigns on various digital platforms across the globe. With its expansion into Europe and the US, the company seeks to assist a large number of clients beyond France in analyzing the impacts of their marketing strategies and enhancing them based on data-driven insights.

Happydemics provides companies with a unique third-party validation method that assists them to enhance the performance of marketing through a data-driven approach. The platform facilitates accurate targeting of advertising and marketing campaigns by monitoring specific and personalized indicators. Based on accurate data exposure, Happydemics offers precise brand lifting with both single media and multimedia approaches. The firm also provides effective measures to optimize the performance of communication campaigns and measure their actual impact.

The third-party validation provided by Happydemics allows companies to monitor the performance of their ad campaigns with consistent brand intelligence. The method also provides the companies with a decision-making support platform, brand and advertisement performance analytics, and more. The analytics provided by the company is based on the opinion shared by people across custom performance indicators that are tailor-made for specific brands and products. The advantage of this method is that brands can measure the sentiments and feedback of their customers in real-time and make appropriate decisions to target them better. Apart from these analytics, the platform also provides an instant and frequent measurement of brand performance indicators against competitors in various markets.

The official expansion of its services beyond France, the primary market of the company, will enable Happydemics to expand its current 30% client base in the UK and the US. Commenting on its expansion and future plans, the Founder and CEO of Happydemics says, "Our aim is to become the benchmark firm when it comes to measuring and enhancing marketing. We provide companies with reliable opinions and feedback from a large audience across the globe. Our benchmark provides more than 15,000 ads to help our client compare to the best. Our unique algorithm can interview the people exposed to the campaign broadcasted on any digital advertising ecosystem. We have access to 70% of global advertising inventory to measure the effectiveness of advertisers' media plans and investments."

About Happydemics

Happydemics is headquartered in Paris, France, and was founded in 2015 by Tarek Ouagguini and Nicolas Trabuc. The company specializes in optimisation, insight, data, and mobile first. Happydemics surveys consumers worldwide and tracks businesses' awareness and advertising effectiveness indicators to uncover new growth potential.

