Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of exchange notice 63/23 (78/23)

Correction refers to the Short name marked in bold below. At the request of Acarix AB, Acarix AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier Growth Market as from January 30, 2023. Security name: Acarix teckningsoption serie 2022:U --------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACARIX TO 2022U --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019176256 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 282186 --------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 0.10 - 0.45 SEK per share ------------------------------------------------------------------------ - Two option rights gives the right to subscribe for one new share in Acarix. ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Subscription period: May 2 - 16, 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Last trading day: May 11, 2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46 8 121 576 90.