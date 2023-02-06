Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, February 3
[06.02.2023]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.23
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,906,832.00
|USD
|0
|137,175,639.59
|7.6605
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.23
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|9,903,560.00
|EUR
|0
|74,209,482.59
|7.4932
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.23
|IE000GETKIK8
|6,003,151.00
|GBP
|0
|62,262,560.04
|10.3716
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.23
|IE000XIITCN5
|1,844,416.00
|GBP
|0
|18,915,340.97
|10.2555
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|06.02.23
|IE000HKX6U62
|764,510.00
|SEK
|0
|97,743,153.54
|127.8507