Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A2JPKD ISIN: US47632P1012  
NASDAQ
06.02.23
15:30 Uhr
4,300 US-Dollar
-0,100
-2,27 %
06.02.2023
Jerash Holdings to Report Financial Results for Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter on Monday, February 13, 2023

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), which manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sports and outerwear for leading global brands, today announced it will release its financial results for its fiscal 2023 third quarter, which ended December 31, 2022, before the market opens on Monday, February 13, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call the same day.

Call Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

Phone: 877-545-0523 (domestic); 973-528-0016 (international)

Conference ID: 242313

A live and archived webcast will be available online in the investor relations section of Jerash's website at www.jerashholdings.com. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, the call will be archived for approximately one year on the website.

About Jerash Holdings (US), Inc.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including Walmart, Costco, New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, and VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and Vans). Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units, and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,000 people. The total annual capacity at its facilities was approximately 14.0 million pieces as of December 31, 2022. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

# # #

Contact:

PondelWilkinson Inc.
Judy Lin Sfetcu or Roger Pondel
310-279-5980
jsfetcu@pondel.com

SOURCE: Jerash Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738223/Jerash-Holdings-to-Report-Financial-Results-for-Fiscal-2023-Third-Quarter-on-Monday-February-13-2023

