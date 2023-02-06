Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Nikaeen Orthodontics, an orthodontics office founded by Dr. Atoosa Nikaeen, is happy to announce the expansion of its Los Angeles offices. The company, known for providing orthodontic services in the Brentwood and West LA area, has expanded further by opening a new location in Woodland Hills. Nikaeen Orthodontics hopes for the move to serve as inspiration to the company's mission of creating lasting, beautiful, and healthy smiles for patients of all ages.

Nikaeen Orthodontics' new location aims to be state-of-the-art, carrying the most up-to-date pieces of equipment and modalities of treatment: 3D imaging, 3D scanning, digital imaging, and games for kids.

"At our offices, we work toward helping people obtain life-transforming results using our integrative orthodontic techniques," claims Nikaeen. "Our practice is constantly being updated with new technology and methods. We are always looking for ways to grow, the new expansion included."

Nikaeen Orthodontics treats patients of any age or problem and is committed to holistically approaching their issues and orthodontic needs. Realizing that many orthodontic problems are deeply-rooted, Nikaeen Orthodontics aims to target the cause of the orthodontics problems and not just the symptoms.

"My treatment philosophy focuses on airway, face-focused, esthetics smiles and integrative orthodontics," claims Nikaeen. "We try to stress early treatment and attack the cause of the problem, not only symptoms that will result in malocclusion and bad bites."

The treatment plan is based on these diagnoses. It focuses on the function of the tongue, lips, and muscles around the neck, face, and oral cavity "since the tongue is the scaffold of the whole mouth," holds Nikaeen.

The company utilizes a 3D imaging, CBCT, which takes a 3D image of the skull and looks at the airway through the nose and throat. One of the few to provide TMJ treatments, the company recently obtained a new laser machine, "so we can provide what is called photo BIO modulation," adds Nikaeen. "This would help reduce the inflammation of pain in jaw joints and surrounding muscles. We also offer frenuloplasty and gingivectomy."

The company uses many different appliances to look at the whole body; the function of muscles, posture, and overall health.

The new opening will be an orthodontic and pediatric office serving children and adults with these problems. It will strive to provide its customers with the latest tools, technology, and methods to make their experiences smoother. The team believes this is a necessary principle of a good orthodontics office.

"Nikaeen Orthodontics seeks to provide customers with a highly-skilled team, led and trained by myself," holds Nikaeen, "The company also wishes to offer a caring treatment with optimum patient results. We have researched treatment modalities to offer different options that aim to suit our patients. We pride ourselves on our original strategies, attention to detail, and esthetics."

Nikaeen Orthodontics treats both adults and children. The company recently announced opening its second office, a Pediatric and Orthodontic office in Woodland hills. To learn more, email Atoosa Nikaeen at drnikaeen@gmail.com and visit the company websites: www.invisibraces.com and www.topdentistforkids.com.

