TheTIE.IO: The Tie Achieves SOC 2 Type I Compliance

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / The Tie, the leading provider of information services for digital assets, has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I Audit, achieving compliance with industry-leading standards for data security.

With a client base comprised of the leading institutions in digital assets, The Tie understands the importance of stringent controls around data security to protect our clients' information. Achieving SOC 2 certification reflects The Tie's commitment to maintaining a secure data environment for our clients.

SOC 2 was developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to validate a service organization's internal controls regarding information security, and has rigorous standards for how companies handle customer data and information. Receiving certification for SOC 2 Type I compliance confirms that The Tie has established and implemented practices to safeguard customer data.

The SOC 2 Type I audit process is comprehensive and demanding, and requires a significant amount of diligence and a massive time commitment from the company. Across data providers in the crypto space, few have achieved SOC 2 Type I compliance. However, The Tie recognizes the value that this certification provides to our clients, affirming our commitment to delivering the highest level of security for their sensitive information.

About The Tie

The Tie is the leading provider of information services for digital assets. Our core offering, The Tie Terminal, is the fastest and most comprehensive workstation for institutional digital asset investors. The Terminal brings together real-time news from thousands of primary sources, with sentiment analytics, spot and derivatives, alternative, and on-chain data in a powerful and intuitive platform.

The Tie's clients include the leading traditional and crypto-native hedge funds, OTC desks, market makers, trading venues, banks, sell-side firms, and other institutional market participants.

