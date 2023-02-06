Regulatory News:

ACTICOR BIOTECH (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT) (Paris:ALACT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular emergencies, in particular stroke, is announcing today the appointment of Patricia Zilliox as an independent director to replace Corinne Le Goff, whose plurality of Board of Directors' seats in the United States no longer allow her to fulfill her mission at Acticor Biotech.

The Board of Directors of Acticor Biotech met on January 26, 2023, and co-opted Patricia Zilliox for a three-year term of office, effective immediately. This appointment as an independent member of the Board of Directors will be submitted for ratification at the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2023.

Alain Munoz, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Patricia Zilliox to our Board as an independent director. Her expertise in drug development and her knowledge of the US industry will be very useful to us at this stage of the development of glenzocimab. We warmly thank Corinne for her contribution to the work of the Board of Directors in 2022 and wish her every success in her assignments across the Atlantic".

Patricia ZILLIOX, new independent director of Acticor Biotech, added: "After spending my entire career in the USA, I am very proud to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of a truly breakthrough drug, glenzocimab, which is the result of French academic research".

Patricia Zilliox, Ph.D. in Pharmacy, managed the ophthalmology clinical development programs as Senior Director Clinical Pharma at Alcon Laboratories in the US until 2011. Most recently, Patricia was responsible for identifying, funding and developing promising treatments for gene mutated retinal diseases at the Clinical Research Institute, a division of the Foundation Fighting Blindness, in Columbia, Maryland. Since 2017, she has been President and CEO of Eyevensys, a biotech company developing a non-viral gene therapy platform for the treatment of retinal diseases.

About ACTICOR BIOTECH

Acticor Biotech is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, a spin-off from INSERM (the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), which is aiming to develop an innovative treatment for cardiovascular emergencies, including ischemic stroke.

Acticor Biotech is developing glenzocimab (ACT017), a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) fragment directed against a novel target of major interest, platelet glycoprotein VI (GPVI). Glenzocimab inhibits platelet binding to the thrombus without affecting physiological hemostasis, thereby limiting the bleeding risk, particularly in the brain.

In May 2022, Acticor Biotech presented positive results from its Phase 1b/2a study, ACTIMIS, at the ESOC, confirming the safety profile and showing a reduction in mortality and intracerebral hemorrhage in the glenzocimab-treated group in patients with stroke. The efficacy of glenzocimab is now being evaluated in an international Phase 2/3 study, ACTISAVE, which will include 1,000 patients. In July 2022, Acticor Biotech was granted "PRIME" status by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for glenzocimab in the treatment of stroke. This designation will allow the company to strengthen its interactions and obtain early dialogues with regulatory authorities.

Acticor Biotech is supported by a panel of European and international investors (Karista, Go Capital, Newton Biocapital, CMS Medical Venture Investment (HK) Limited, A&B (HK) Limited, Mirae Asset Capital, Anaxago, Primer Capital, Mediolanum Farmaceutici and the Armesa foundation). Acticor Biotech is listed on Euronext Growth Paris since November 2021 (ISIN: FR0014005OJ5 ALACT).

For more information, visit: www.acticor-biotech.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Acticor Biotech and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Acticor Biotech considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the Document de référence registration document as approved by the Autorité des marchés financiers under number R. 22-011 on 26 April 2022 and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Acticor Biotech operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Acticor Biotech or not currently considered material by Acticor Biotech. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Acticor Biotech to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005426/en/

Contacts:

ACTICOR BIOTECH

Gilles AVENARD, MD

CEO and Founder

gilles.avenard@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

Sophie BINAY, PhD

General Manager and CSO

Sophie.binay@acticor-biotech.com

T.: +33 (0)6 76 23 38 13

NewCap

Mathilde BOHIN Quentin MASSÉ

Investor Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 95

NewCap

Arthur ROUILLÉ

Media Relations

acticor@newcap.eu

T.: +33 (0)1 44 71 00 15