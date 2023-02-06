Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from January 30 to February 3, 2023:
Transaction
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
30/01/2023
366,250
57.863863
21,192,639.82
XPAR
30/01/2023
150,000
57.888769
8,683,315.35
CEUX
30/01/2023
25,000
57.882528
1,447,063.20
TQEX
30/01/2023
10,000
57.878383
578,783.83
AQEU
31/01/2023
377,221
57.113194
21,544,296.15
XPAR
31/01/2023
150,000
57.095644
8,564,346.60
CEUX
31/01/2023
25,000
57.105106
1,427,627.65
TQEX
31/01/2023
10,000
57.172185
571,721.85
AQEU
01/02/2023
393,148
56.625166
22,262,070.76
XPAR
01/02/2023
131,317
56.707760
7,446,692.92
CEUX
01/02/2023
23,494
56.775060
1,333,873.26
TQEX
01/02/2023
15,597
56.776331
885,540.43
AQEU
02/02/2023
386,127
55.426385
21,401,623.76
XPAR
02/02/2023
150,000
55.420069
8,313,010.35
CEUX
02/02/2023
25,000
55.435284
1,385,882.10
TQEX
02/02/2023
10,000
55.453141
554,531.41
AQEU
03/02/2023
381,982
56.100909
21,429,537.42
XPAR
03/02/2023
150,000
56.082508
8,412,376.20
CEUX
03/02/2023
25,000
56.058230
1,401,455.75
TQEX
03/02/2023
10,000
55.931897
559,318.97
AQEU
Total
2,815,136
56.620962
159,395,707.80
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
