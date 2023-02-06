Anzeige
Montag, 06.02.2023
WKN: 853152 ISIN: FR0000125585 Ticker-Symbol: CAJ 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2023 | 16:42
Groupe Casino: Casino Group: Notes cancellation

CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON S.A.

2024 Notes (ISIN : FR0011765825)
and
2026 Notes (ISIN : FR0012074284)

Notes cancellation


Paris, February 6, 2023,

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. today cancelled (i) a nominal amount of Euro 19,900,000 of the 2024 Notes and (ii) a nominal amount of Euro 10,500,000 of the 2026 Notes. Both cancellations were made following buybacks in the market.

Accordingly, the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the 2024 Notes has been reduced to Euro 509,100,000 and the aggregate outstanding nominal amount of the 2026 Notes has been reduced to Euro 449,800,000.


