Montag, 06.02.2023
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
WKN: A1W10J ISIN: LT0000128696 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2023 | 16:12
AB Amber Grid Group Consolidated Operating Results for the year of 2022

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisves ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid delivers consolidated results of the Group consisting of AB Amber Grid and UAB GET Baltic for the year of 2022 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards:

• Revenue for the year 2022 - EUR 98.2 million (the year 2021 - EUR 68.6 million);
• Profit before tax for the year 2022 - EUR 18.1 million (the year 2021 - EUR 22.8 million);
• Net profit for the year 2022- EUR 15.7 million (the year 2021 - EUR 23.2 million).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the year 2022 amounted to EUR 32.0 million, a decrease of 9.4% in comparison with the year 2021 (EUR 35.4 million).

More information:
Laura Šebekiene, Head of Communications of Amber Grid,
Ph. +370 699 61 246, e-mail: l.sebekiene@ambergrid.lt


