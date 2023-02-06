Saia, Inc.: Saia Inc. Announces New Revolving Credit Facility

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, today announced that it has closed on a new unsecured revolving credit facility with committed borrowing capacity of $300 million and an incremental $150 million accordion feature. This credit facility replaces the Company's existing secured $300 million revolving credit facility, which was scheduled to mature in February 2024.



On February 3, 2023, the Company entered into a credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Administrative agent, BOKF, NA as Syndication Agent, and Bank of America, PNC Bank, National Association and TD Bank, N.A., as Co-Documentation Agents.

Among other items, the new credit facility:

Allows Saia to access capital without pledging collateral

Maintains the size of the credit facility commitments of $300 million

Increases the availability under an accordion feature from $100 million to $150 million

Extends the maturity until February 3, 2028

Provides an interest rate pricing grid with more favorable borrowing costs

"Through increased support and partnership from our bank group, I am pleased with the terms of this agreement as it recognizes Saia's continued improvement in our financial results. The credit facility provides flexibility for Saia's future growth opportunities," said Saia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Douglas Col. "We thank our lending group for their ongoing support."

This description of the revolving credit facility is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the credit agreement, a copy of which will be filed in a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals in 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

