Satellite Augmentation, LLC has Received its US & International Patent

Satellite Augmentation, LLC is proud to announce we have received our US & International patents. Its designs for a unique augmentation module will revolutionize the satellite industry. Satellite Augmentation has engaged Raincatcher to identify potential investors and help navigate the business through what will likely be several rounds of financing.

The Company is currently raising capital for engineering and technical documentation and plans to go to market soon. Please email Steve Fisher directly to discuss this exciting opportunity.

Learn more about Satellite Augmentation, LLC and its new patent below.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2023 / Satellite Augmentation, LLC ("Satellite Augmentation," or the "Company") announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued to the Company a U.S., and International Patent, No. 11,554,885, which covers manually and autonomously capturing, providing propulsion, maneuvering, powering, and de-orbiting free-flying spacecraft using a Satellite Augmentation Module ("SAM").

The Company, founded by former NASA leadership, is a US aerospace company that focuses on extending the lifespan of satellites in space. This truly unique concept proposes not to refuel a satellite but to provide a propulsion system instead. Using a satellite's separation ring as a docking point for a new propulsion system, the Company's newly-patented SAM will be attached to dormant, or aged, satellites and can provide renewed life, deorbit, and remove them from the orbiting graveyard.

"Satellite Augmentation has developed a revolutionary and novel approach to extending a satellite's lifespan," said Satellite Augmentation Founder and CEO David Green. "The ability to re-energize a satellite in orbit, with little to no mission impact, will enable both government and the commercial space industry to extend the life of their most critical space assets, and our patented approach offers a cost-effective, universal method to accomplish this."

U.S. officials estimate that the number of satellites will increase almost tenfold to 58,000 by 2030, many of them with lifespans not much longer than five years. Additionally, Morgan Stanley has forecasted the space economy to generate $1 trillion in revenues by 2040.

"With the issuance of this patent, Satellite Augmentation can now complete its fundraising and finish work on our prototype. This is truly a game-changer for us and the satellite industry in general," said Satellite Augmentation COO Vincent Della Rocca. "With over 7,000 satellites and counting currently in earth's orbit and all expected to run out of fuel at some point, our solution will save these satellite owners billions of dollars by extending the life of their assets indefinitely."

In anticipation of the patent issuance, the Company has begun the engineering and design development, which is expected to be completed in 3-4 months. At that point, a prototype will be built and tested. "We should be ready to launch our first, fully tested SAM in late 2023, early 2024," said Green. "We currently have a few interested partners, but we'll go to market soon and lock down the first client."

About Satellite Augmentation, LLC

Satellite Augmentation LLC is a privately-owned, American aerospace company founded by David Green. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, the Company was founded to develop spacecraft and an innovative approach to new technologies and cost-effective space flight services. Satellite Augmentation now focuses on designing and developing concept craft and prototype fabrication processes for spacecraft for its unconventional design approach.

