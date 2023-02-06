Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Tatsächlich Wiederholung des 7.000-Prozent-Erfolgs?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
06.02.23
20:26 Uhr
2,624 Euro
+0,030
+1,16 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON PURUS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6122,65620:27
2,6242,64820:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2023 | 19:58
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Purus ASA: Update to financial calendar 2023 and Q4 2022 trading update

(Oslo, 6 February 2023) Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement issued on 6 February 2023 at 19:44 CET. The Board of Directors of Hexagon Purus ASA has today decided to move the reporting date for the Company's Q4 2022 and 2022 Annual reports to 25 April 2023. Consequently, the annual general meeting is moved to 25 May 2023. This change is made to facilitate the preparations required for a potential transfer of the Company's shares to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange. A final decision by the Board of Directors to apply for a transfer to the main list of the Oslo Stock Exchange will be subject to prevailing market conditions at that time.

In the absence of Q4 2022 reporting in the near term, Hexagon Purus has decided to provide the following preliminary estimates and unaudited figures for Q4 and full year 2022:

  • Q4 2022 revenue of approximately NOK 370 million and full year 2022 revenue of approximately NOK 960 million
  • Q4 2022 EBITDA of approximately NOK -110 million and full year 2022 EBITDA of approximately NOK -410 million
  • Q4 2022 cash flow from operations of approximately NOK 5 million and full year 2022 cash flow from operations of approximately NOK -340 million
  • Ending Q4 2022 cash balance of approximately NOK 380 million

For full-year 2023, the Company is currently expecting revenue to grow by at least 50% year-over-year based on strong backlog and order trends. Relative EBITDA margin is expected to significantly improve year-over-year, but EBITDA will continue to be impacted by ramp-up of the organization and production facilities. Negative EBITDA for full-year 2023 is expected to widen by approximately 10% compared to full-year 2022.

The above numbers are unaudited and reflect estimates as of the date hereof. The figures remain preliminary and may be subject to change.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, IR Director, Hexagon Purus ASA
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus ASA

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.