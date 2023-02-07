

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.3 percent on year in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 0.,2 percent following the 1.2 percent annual drop in November.



On a monthly basis, household spending slipped 2.1 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 0.9 percent decline a month earlier.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 1,150,808 yen, down 0.4 percent on year.



Overall wages were up 4.8 percent in December, while overtime pay increased 3 percent.



