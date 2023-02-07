Malaysia Clinical Labs Market is Expected to Reach More Than USD ~3000 Mn by 2027F Owing to Growing Medical Infrastructure and Investment in Better Healthcare Services: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Malaysia clinical labs market is fragmented with top players being BP Healthcare, Pantai, Premier, Pathology, and Innoquest Pathology. The value chain for independent lab chains in this industry has three core components: equipment manufacturers, clinical laboratories and end -users.





Increased adoption of digital pathology has further increased the demand for clinical Lab services.

The government of the country is actively functioning towards advancing the healthcare services in the country.

Robotics testing, the internet of medical things (IMOT) while leveraging 4G/5G facilities & digital pathology to augment pathological diagnosis are some technological innovations in the market.

Investment in Better Healthcare Services: The trend of the population to invest in better healthcare services and increasing investments in medical equipment, therapeutic products and services, pharmaceuticals, and better patient care are also contributing to the growth of the Malaysian hospital market.

Growing Medical Infrastructure: A rapidly growing medical industry in the country, growing medical infrastructure and increasing number of hospitals in the country are supporting the growth of the Malaysian hospital market. The Malaysian government plans to boost market development by investing in multiple sectors such as drug development and diagnostic tools, clinical research facilities and diagnostic laboratories.

Increasing Number of Cases: The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of cases of the disease and the rapid increase in the number of patients in the country. Also, increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, cancers, and infectious diseases and their long-term treatment are expected to drive the growth of the Malaysian hospital market in the next five years.

Rising Medical Tourism: The government of the country is actively functioning towards advancing healthcare services in the country. There is an increase in medical tourism due to affordable healthcare as compared to western countries and the increasing number of expert professionals in the healthcare industry. Malaysia has many bests in-class private physicians focusing on the different scopes of cutting-edge symptomatic, remedial, and in-patient administrations.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Malaysia Clinical Lab Market Outlook to 2027F- Medical tourism and government investment is driving the future of healthcare and clinical Tests in Malaysia" by Ken Research observed that Malaysia clinical lab market is in the growing phase. Growing medical infrastructure, increasing number of hospitals, and medical tourism are some of the factors that will contribute to Malaysia clinical lab market growth.

It is expected that Malaysia's clinical lab market to grow at a robust CAGR for the period of 2023F-2027F.

Key Segments Covered:-

Malaysia Clinical Lab Market

By Type of Lab

Organized Labs

Unorganized Labs

By Type of Ownership

Private

Public

By Mode of Tests

Walk-Ins

Doctor Referrals

Corporate Clients

Online Referrals

External referrals

By Type of Tests

Routine

Esoteric

Non-Laboratory

By Patient's Age

0-20

20-40

40-60

60 and above

By Region

West Malaysia

East Malaysia

By Payer

Out of pocket

Government

Private insurance

Corporates

Key Target Audience

Clinical Lab companies

Organized Clinical Laboratories

Unorganized Clinical Laboratories

Private Hospitals

Private Equity and Venture Capitalist

Industry Associations

Technology providers

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2022P

2017-2022P Base Year: 2022P

2022P Forecast Period: 2022P- 2027F

Companies Covered:-

Diagnostics centers

BP Leader in Health Check

Pantai Premier Pathology

Gribbles

Lablink Medical Lab

Clinipath

Pathlab

Innoquest

Hospitals

Sunway Medical Centre

KPJ healthcare

Park City medical centre

Gleneagles Hospital

PANTAI Hospital

Online Healthcare Apps

Doctor2U medical Portal

Bookdoc Connect and Unite

Doctor Anywhere

Doc2US

Docquity

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Executive summary for Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Country Overview of Malaysia

Ecosystem of major entities in Business model of Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Timeline of major operating in the Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Cross comparison of clinical laboratories market in Malaysia with south-east Asia

with south-east Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Value chain analysis of clinical lab market

Malaysian healthcare system

Market overview of Malaysia healthcare market

healthcare market Malaysia Clinical Lab Market Size, FY'2017-FY'2022P

Malaysia Clinical Lab Market Segmentation, FY'2022P

Segmentation by type of labs and ownership, region and by type of test, by patient age, mode of test, by payer

Industry Analysis

SWOT analysis of Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Trends and development in Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Growth driver in Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Technological innovation in Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Investment scenario in Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Issues and challenges in Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Government initiatives

Impact of covid-19 on Malaysia clinical lab market

clinical lab market Competitive Landscape of Malaysia Clinical Lab Market

Market Share of Major Players in Malaysia Clinical Lab Market

Clinical Lab Market Market Positioning of Major Players in Malaysia Clinical Lab Market

Clinical Lab Market Gartner Magic Quadrant

Cross-Comparison of Major Players in Malaysia Clinical Lab Market

Clinical Lab Market Future Outlook - Market Size and Segmentation, FY'22P-FY'27F

