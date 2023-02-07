The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 07.02.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 07.02.2023Aktien1 AU0000234676 ENRG Elements Ltd.2 US5160122009 Lannett Co. Inc.3 CA64051V4029 NeonMind Biosciences Inc.Anleihen/ETF1 DE000NLB3367 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-2 DE000NLB34A2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-3 DE000NLB33U2 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-4 US015271BB48 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.5 US015271BA64 Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.6 CH1243651929 LGT Bank AG7 US63743HFH03 National Rural Utilities Cooperative Finance Corp.8 XS2585804946 Northumbrian Water Finance PLC9 US693475BP99 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.10 DE000HLB45U8 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale11 US55336VBW90 MPLX L.P.12 US55336VBV18 MPLX L.P.13 XS2584643113 Nordea Bank Abp14 IE000D8FCSD8 iShares Listed Private Equity UCITS ETF