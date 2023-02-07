SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTION DETAILS JANUARY 30 FEBRUARY 3, 2023

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") announces today that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares in the Company.

This is part of a repurchase program announced on July 18, 2022. MotorK intends to buy back its own ordinary shares by way of off-market purchases on Euronext Amsterdam and via block trades up to a maximum aggregate value of €3,000,000 (the "Programme"). The authorization will expire following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023.

Aggregate Information

Date Transactions Number of Ordinary

Shares Total Consideration (€) Average price

(€ per share) Minimum price

(€ per share) Maximum price

(€ per share) 30/01/2023 Purchase 8,874 10,738 1.21 1.20 1.22 31/01/2023 Purchase 9,950 11,791 1.19 1.19 1.19 01/02/2023 Purchase 10,076 11,940 1.19 1.19 1.19 02/02/2023 Purchase 10,123 11,970 1.18 1.18 1.19 03/02/2023 Purchase 10,867 12,877 1.19 1.19 1.19 Total Weekly 49,890 59,317 1.19 1.18 1.22 Cumulated to date 1,312,417 1,714,247

The Programme is implemented within the limitations of the authority granted by the General Meeting on July 18, 2022. Any shares so repurchased shall be treated as cancelled pursuant to section 706(b) of the Companies Act 2006.

The Group has entered into non-discretionary instructions with Kepler Cheuvreux SA ("Kepler Cheuvreux") to conduct the Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Programme independently of MotorK.

REGULATED INFORMATION

This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, the UK, Belgium and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

