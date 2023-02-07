The US solar market is set to add 29.1 GW of new utility-scale PV and 9.4 GW of storage in 2023, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). If that new capacity goes online as planned, 2023 will have the most new utility-scale PV capacity added in a single year.From pv magazine USA Buoyed by the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and statewide requests for proposals for renewable energy, EIA researchers predict that US project developers will deploy up to 29.1 GW of solar and up to 9.4 GW of energy storage. This represents 70% of the 54.5 GW of new US generating capacity set to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...