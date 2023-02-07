Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12C4S ISIN: GG00BPFJTF46 Ticker-Symbol: 7P2 
Tradegate
07.02.23
09:32 Uhr
34,150 Euro
+0,100
+0,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,40034,20010:14
33,55034,10010:14
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 08:48
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Annual Investor Meeting

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Sir Lucian Grainge, will be interviewed at Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.'s Annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 4:00PM CET (3:00PM GMT).


To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.

About Universal Music Group
At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Media
James Murtagh-Hopkins - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-participate-in-pershing-square-holdings-ltd-annual-investor-meeting-301740309.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.