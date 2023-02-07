AudioCodes Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of 18 cents per share

LOD, Israel, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Highlights

Quarterly revenues increased by 6.9% year-over-year to $70.7 million ;

full 2022 year revenues increased by 10.5% to $275.1 million .

full 2022 year service revenues increased by 18.1% to $110.8 million .

- Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 65.3%;

- Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 11.8%;

- Quarterly GAAP net income was $7.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share; and

- Full 2022 year GAAP net income was $28.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.

- Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 65.8%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 17.7%;

- Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $11.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share; and

- Full 2022 year Non-GAAP net income was $45 million, or $1.35 per diluted share.

AudioCodes repurchased 145,380 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $2.9 million .

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year periods ended December 31, 2022 .

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $70.7 million compared to $69.7 million for the third quarter of 2022 and $66.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Revenues were $275.1 million in 2022 compared to $248.9 million in 2021.

Net income was $7.5 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income was $28.5 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, in 2022 compared to $33.8 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, in 2021.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $11.9 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $13.4 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income was $45 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in 2022 compared to $51.8 million, or $1.5 per diluted share, in 2021.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey ; (v) financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses. A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $8.3 million for 2022.

Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments were $124.3 million as of December 31, 2022 compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021 . The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long and short-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividend during each of the first and third quarters of 2022.

"I am pleased to report solid financial results for the fourth quarter, growing revenues 6.9% year-over-year and capping 2022 with a double-digit growth rate of 10.5%," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes. "We see growing business activity in UCaaS and CX, and with the ongoing proliferation of AI in the enterprise, we believe we are well-positioned to extend our leadership in applying AI to voice applications and emerge a stronger and more competitive player.

Primary growth engine during the year came from our Microsoft-related business, which grew 12% year-over-year in the quarter and 18% for the full year. Our Microsoft Teams business grew 33% for the full year. We saw ongoing momentum of AudioCodes Live managed services, which exited the year at over $30 million, growing close to 80% year-over-year, with TCV expanding to over $100 million . Service revenue grew 18% year-over-year and accounted for 40.3% of revenues, up from 37.7% a year ago. Another growth vector in UCaaS is our business in the Zoom ecosystem, which grew above 50% year over year.

We saw healthy customer activity during the quarter in the customer experience (CX) market. For the full year and excluding declining OEM revenue, which we will focus less on going forward, our direct enterprise CX business grew 13%. We have already introduced our entry-level Microsoft Teams-native conversational AI-first contact center application for the CX market and plan to significantly expand this effort in 2023. Overall, Voice AI applications grew above 15% year over year.

Finally, on the profitability front, we are pleased to have delivered improved non-GAAP gross and operating margins in the fourth quarter, helped by easing supply chain pressures. This, coupled with continued prudent allocation of investments give us increasing confidence to deliver on our commitment to drive improved operating leverage in 2023," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program

During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company acquired 145,380 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $2.9 million .

In January 2023, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $25 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend out of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through July 4, 2023 .

Cash Dividend

AudioCodes also announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of 18 cents per share. The aggregate amount of the dividend is approximately $5.7 million . The dividend is payable on March 7, 2023, to all of the Company's shareholders of record at the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on February 21, 2023.

In accordance with Israeli tax law, the dividend is subject to withholding tax at source at the rate of 25% of the dividend amount payable to each shareholder of record, subject to applicable exemptions. If the recipient of the dividend is at the time of distribution or was at any time during the preceding 12-month period the holder of 10% or more of the Company's share capital, the withholding rate is 30%.

The dividend will be paid in U.S. dollars on the ordinary shares of AudioCodes Ltd. that are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. The amount and timing of any other dividends will be determined by the Board.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited) ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,535

$ 79,423 Restricted cash -

5,100 Short-term and restricted bank deposits 5,210

220 Short-term marketable securities 2,120

669 Short-term financial investments 15,258

- Trade receivables, net 56,424

48,956 Other receivables and prepaid expenses 10,006

9,197 Inventories 36,377

23,988 Total current assets 149,930

167,553







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Long-term and restricted bank deposits $ -

$ 94 Long-term Trade receivables 13,099

- Long-term marketable securities 75,946

89,307 Long-term financial investments 1,242

- Deferred tax assets 9,073

8,905 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,517

16,457 Severance pay funds 17,933

22,724 Total long-term assets 130,810

137,487







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,965

4,394







GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET 39,126

39,930







Total assets $ 323,831

$ 349,364







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables 11,338

7,863 Other payables and accrued expenses 38,316

38,350 Deferred revenues 36,634

41,591 Short-term operating lease liabilities 8,169

8,139 Total current liabilities 94,457

95,943







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Accrued severance pay $ 17,755

$ 22,895 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 16,308

13,637 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,551

11,391 Total long-term liabilities 39,614

47,923







Total shareholders' equity 189,760

205,498 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 323,831

$ 349,364

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Revenues:













Products $ 164,302

$ 155,089

$ 42,017

$ 41,666 Services 110,791

93,831

28,639

24,433 Total Revenues 275,093

248,920

70,656

66,099 Cost of revenues:













Products 63,686

52,750

15,835

14,305 Services 32,629

25,279

8,663

7,357 Total Cost of revenues 96,315

78,029

24,498

21,662 Gross profit 178,778

170,891

46,158

44,437 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 59,842

53,396

15,090

14,452 Selling and marketing 70,123

62,057

18,088

16,597 General and administrative 17,494

15,914

4,644

4,117 Total operating expenses 147,459

131,367

37,822

35,166 Operating income 31,319

39,524

8,336

9,271 Financial income (loss), net 2,864

123

669

(976) Income before taxes on income 34,183

39,647

9,005

8,295 Taxes on income, net (5,717)

(5,896)

(1,456)

(1,040) Net income $ 28,466

$ 33,751

$ 7,549

$ 7,255 Basic net earnings per share $ 0.89

$ 1.03

$ 0.24

$ 0.22 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.88

$ 1.00

$ 0.23

$ 0.22 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net earnings per share (in thousands) 31,849

32,703

31,642

32,445 Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 32,500

33,846

32,145

33,555

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) GAAP net income $ 28,466

$ 33,751

$ 7,549

$ 7,255 GAAP net earnings per share $ 0.88

$ 1.00

$ 0.23

$ 0.22 Cost of revenues:













Share-based compensation (1) 425

411

125

134 Amortization expenses (2) 760

340

190

136

1,185

751

315

270 Research and development, net:













Share-based compensation (1) 3,481

2,772

839

754 Deferred payments expenses (3) 500

70

125

70

3,981

2,842

964

824 Selling and marketing:













Share-based compensation (1) 6,032

6,170

1,338

1,924 Amortization expenses (2) 44

18

11

8 Deferred payments expenses (3) 500

70

125

70

6,576

6,258

1,474

2,002 General and administrative:













Share-based compensation (1) 5,184

4,811

1,450

1,525 Other Income (4) (1,093)

(382)

-

(382)

4,091

4,429

1,450

1,143 Financial expenses:













Exchange rate differences (5) (1,321)

294

(227)

1,238















Income taxes:













Deferred tax (6) 1,974

3,463

398

700 Non-GAAP net income $ 44,952

$ 51,788

$ 11,923

$ 13,432 Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share $ 1.35

$ 1.50

$ 0.36

$ 0.39 Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP

diluted net earnings per share (in thousands) 33,359

34,432

33,088

34,183



















(1) Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2) Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3) Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4) Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5) Financial expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6) Non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Year ended

Three months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 28,466

$ 33,751

$ 7,549

$ 7,255 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,984

2,432

723

686 Amortization of marketable securities premiums and

accretion of discounts, net 1,533

1,589

378

348 Decrease in accrued severance pay, net (349)

(1,062)

(17)

(354) Share-based compensation expenses 15,122

14,164

3,752

4,337 Decrease in deferred tax assets, net 1,780

3,406

356

677 Increase in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of

loans, marketable securities and bank deposits 25

54

105

85 Gain derived from financial investments (937)

-

(289)

- Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets 6,712

7,445

2,073

1,740 Increase (decrease) in operating lease liabilities (9,582)

(7,556)

(324)

689 Changes in IIA settlement liability, net -

(11,684)

-

(11,860) Increase in trade receivables, net (20,567)

(14,438)

(8,080)

(8,686) Increase in other receivables and prepaid expenses (1,621)

(1,221)

(277)

(261) Decrease (increase) in inventories (12,653)

4,504

(4,605)

(244) Increase in trade payables 3,475

879

(1,164)

2,659 Increase (decrease) in other payables and accrued expenses (4,077)

9,601

2,126

6,172 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues (2,030)

5,480

(1,883)

1,010 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,281

47,344

423

4,253 Cash flows from investing activities:













Investment in short-term deposits (5,000)

-

(5)

- Proceeds from short-term deposits 10

84,597

-

143 Proceeds from long-term deposits 94

-

-

- Purchase of financial investments (16,615)

(43,808)

(405)

(2,714) Proceeds from redemption of marketable securities 1,123

3,240

-

2,187 Proceeds from redemption of financial investments 1,052

-

1,052

- Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 2,250

2,571

2,250

- Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary (1,100)

(2,804)

(1,000)

(2,804) Purchase of property and equipment (1,487)

(1,174)

(336)

(231) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (19,673)

42,622

1,556

(3,419)

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands



Year ended

Three months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited) Cash flows from financing activities:















Purchase of treasury shares (38,099)

(41,849)

(2,858)

(10,650)

Repayment of bank loans -

(1,200)

-

(300)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders (11,552)

(10,865)

-

-

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants 1,055

2,437

522

1,091

Net cash used in financing activities (48,596)

(51,477)

(2,336)

(9,859)



















Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (59,988)

38,489

(357)

(9,025)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 84,523

46,034

24,892

93,548

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 24,535

$ 84,523

$ 24,535

$ 84,523























