SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $124.8 million, down 22 percent compared to the prior quarter and down 28 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $22.8 million or $0.40 per diluted share compared to $0.80 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.66 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter was $24.1 million.

For the full year, net revenues were $651.1 million dollars, down seven percent from the prior year. Net income for 2022 was $170.9 million or $2.93 per diluted share, compared to $2.67 per diluted share in the prior year. Cash flow from operations for the full year was $215.3 million.

In addition to its GAAP results, the company provided certain non-GAAP measures that exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net other operating expenses of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a patent-litigation settlement and an offsetting recovery from the liquidation of SemiSouth Laboratories, and the tax effects of these items. Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $27.9 million or $0.48 per diluted share compared to $0.84 per diluted share in the prior quarter and $0.83 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Full-year non-GAAP net income was $191.9 million or $3.29 per diluted share compared to $3.26 per diluted share in the prior year. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results is included with the tables accompanying this press release.

Commented Balu Balakrishnan, president and CEO of Power Integrations: " Our results and outlook reflect weaker demand across most end-markets, as well as excess inventory in the supply chain. However, distribution inventory decreased in the fourth quarter, with further improvement to come in the months ahead, and we expect revenues to bottom in the first quarter. While the demand environment remains uncertain, we are well positioned for a recovery with a strong pipeline of design activity and a broad range of growth drivers including our highly integrated GaN products, motor-drive, renewable energy, EVs and advanced charging for mobile devices."

Additional Highlights

Power Integrations repurchased approximately 266,000 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter for $18.7 million. The company had $81.3 million remaining on its repurchase authorization at quarter-end.

The company paid a dividend of $0.18 per share on December 30, 2022. A dividend of $0.19 per share is to be paid on March 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

In December, Power Integrations received Great Place to Work Certification following an anonymous survey in which 82 percent of the company's employees said that Power Integrations is a great place to work - 25 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Financial Outlook

The company issued the following forecast for the first quarter of 2023:

Revenues are expected to be $105 million plus or minus $5 million.

GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 53 percent, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be approximately 53.5 percent. The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins is approximately equally attributable to stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $49 million and $49.5 million; non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $42 million and $42.5 million. Non-GAAP expenses are expected to exclude about $7 million of stock-based compensation.

Conference Call Today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Power Integrations management will hold a conference call today at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time. Members of the investment community can register for the call by visiting the following link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/iobnvsok. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor section of the company's website, http://investors.power.com.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. is a leading innovator in semiconductor technologies for high-voltage power conversion. The company's products are key building blocks in the clean-power ecosystem, enabling the generation of renewable energy as well as the efficient transmission and consumption of power in applications ranging from milliwatts to megawatts. For more information, please visit www.power.com.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the company's consolidated financial statements, which are presented according to GAAP, the company provides certain non-GAAP financial information that excludes stock-based compensation expenses recorded under ASC 718-10, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, net other operating expenses of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 stemming from a patent-litigation settlement and an offsetting recovery from the liquidation of SemiSouth Laboratories, and the tax effects of these items. The company uses these measures in its financial and operational decision-making and, with respect to one measure, in setting performance targets for compensation purposes. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures offer important analytical tools to help investors understand its operating results, and to facilitate comparability with the results of companies that provide similar measures. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial information. For example, stock-based compensation is an important component of the company's compensation mix and will continue to result in significant expenses in the company's GAAP results for the foreseeable future but is not reflected in the non-GAAP measures. Also, other companies, including companies in Power Integrations' industry, may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures are attached to this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above statements regarding the company's forecast for its first-quarter financial performance, revenue bottoming in the first quarter and being well positioned for a recovery are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand for the company's products, its ability to supply products and its ability to conduct other aspects of its business such as competing for new design wins; changes in global economic and geopolitical conditions, including such factors as inflation, armed conflicts and trade negotiations, which may impact the level of demand for the company's products; potential changes and shifts in customer demand away from end products that utilize the company's integrated circuits to end products that do not incorporate the company's products; the effects of competition, which may cause the company's revenues to decrease or cause the company to decrease its selling prices for its products; unforeseen costs and expenses; and unfavorable fluctuations in component costs or operating expenses resulting from changes in commodity prices and/or exchange rates. In addition, new product introductions and design wins are subject to the risks and uncertainties that typically accompany development and delivery of complex technologies to the marketplace, including product development delays and defects and market acceptance of the new products. These and other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are more fully explained under the caption "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 7, 2022. The company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Power Integrations and the Power Integrations logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Power Integrations, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 NET REVENUES $ 124,770 $ 160,233 $ 172,654 $ 651,138 $ 703,277 COST OF REVENUES 57,416 68,198 79,478 284,231 342,638 GROSS PROFIT 67,354 92,035 93,176 366,907 360,639 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and development 23,504 23,205 22,028 93,894 84,933 Sales and marketing 15,493 14,700 15,590 62,333 60,037 General and administrative 7,465 5,759 11,073 28,897 39,840 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - - 181 241 771 Other operating expenses, net - - - 1,130 - Total operating expenses 46,462 43,664 48,872 186,495 185,581 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 20,892 48,371 44,304 180,412 175,058 OTHER INCOME 785 1,001 101 3,014 1,077 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 21,677 49,372 44,405 183,426 176,135 PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES (1,138 ) 3,408 3,705 12,575 11,722 NET INCOME $ 22,815 $ 45,964 $ 40,700 $ 170,851 $ 164,413 EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.68 $ 2.96 $ 2.73 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 2.93 $ 2.67 SHARES USED IN PER-SHARE CALCULATION: Basic 57,094 57,172 60,259 57,801 60,327 Diluted 57,535 57,603 61,381 58,371 61,467 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Stock-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues $ 405 $ 172 $ 424 $ 1,132 $ 2,359 Research and development 2,716 2,334 3,522 10,428 12,127 Sales and marketing 1,643 1,267 2,090 6,035 7,630 General and administrative 1,890 (755 ) 4,248 4,769 15,493 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,654 $ 3,018 $ 10,284 $ 22,364 $ 37,609 Cost of revenues includes: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets $ 482 $ 482 $ 552 $ 1,928 $ 2,477 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended REVENUE MIX BY END MARKET December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Communications 23 % 16 % 23 % 21 % 30 % Computer 12 % 11 % 10 % 10 % 10 % Consumer 26 % 32 % 35 % 33 % 32 % Industrial 39 % 41 % 32 % 36 % 28 %

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP RESULTS (in thousands, except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 RECONCILIATION OF GROSS PROFIT GAAP gross profit $ 67,354 $ 92,035 $ 93,176 $ 366,907 $ 360,639 GAAP gross margin 54.0 % 57.4 % 54.0 % 56.3 % 51.3 % Stock-based compensation included in cost of revenues 405 172 424 1,132 2,359 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 482 482 552 1,928 2,477 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 68,241 $ 92,689 $ 94,152 $ 369,967 $ 365,475 Non-GAAP gross margin 54.7 % 57.8 % 54.5 % 56.8 % 52.0 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING EXPENSES December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP operating expenses $ 46,462 $ 43,664 $ 48,872 $ 186,495 $ 185,581 Less: Stock-based compensation expense included in operating expenses Research and development 2,716 2,334 3,522 10,428 12,127 Sales and marketing 1,643 1,267 2,090 6,035 7,630 General and administrative 1,890 (755 ) 4,248 4,769 15,493 Total 6,249 2,846 9,860 21,232 35,250 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets - - 181 241 771 Other operating expenses, net - - - 1,130 - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 40,213 $ 40,818 $ 38,831 $ 163,892 $ 149,560 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP income from operations $ 20,892 $ 48,371 $ 44,304 $ 180,412 $ 175,058 GAAP operating margin 16.7 % 30.2 % 25.7 % 27.7 % 24.9 % Add: Total stock-based compensation 6,654 3,018 10,284 22,364 37,609 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 482 482 733 2,169 3,248 Other operating expenses, net - - - 1,130 - Non-GAAP income from operations $ 28,028 $ 51,871 $ 55,321 $ 206,075 $ 215,915 Non-GAAP operating margin 22.5 % 32.4 % 32.0 % 31.6 % 30.7 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes $ (1,138 ) $ 3,408 $ 3,705 $ 12,575 $ 11,722 GAAP effective tax rate -5.2 % 6.9 % 8.3 % 6.9 % 6.7 % Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results (2,085 ) (1,116 ) (800 ) (4,582 ) (5,044 ) Non-GAAP provision for income taxes $ 947 $ 4,524 $ 4,505 $ 17,157 $ 16,766 Non-GAAP effective tax rate 3.3 % 8.6 % 8.1 % 8.2 % 7.7 % Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME PER SHARE (DILUTED) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 GAAP net income $ 22,815 $ 45,964 $ 40,700 $ 170,851 $ 164,413 Adjustments to GAAP net income Stock-based compensation 6,654 3,018 10,284 22,364 37,609 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 482 482 733 2,169 3,248 Other operating expenses, net - - - 1,130 - Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results (2,085 ) (1,116 ) (800 ) (4,582 ) (5,044 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 27,866 $ 48,348 $ 50,917 $ 191,932 $ 200,226 Average shares outstanding for calculation of non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) 57,535 57,603 61,381 58,371 61,467 Non-GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.48 $ 0.84 $ 0.83 $ 3.29 $ 3.26 GAAP net income per share (diluted) $ 0.40 $ 0.80 $ 0.66 $ 2.93 $ 2.67

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 105,372 $ 133,474 $ 158,117 Short-term marketable securities 248,441 229,754 372,235 Accounts receivable, net 20,836 16,075 41,393 Inventories 135,420 120,092 99,266 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,004 12,634 15,804 Total current assets 525,073 512,029 686,815 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 176,681 181,224 179,824 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 6,597 7,141 9,012 GOODWILL 91,849 91,849 91,849 DEFERRED TAX ASSETS 19,034 23,935 16,433 OTHER ASSETS 20,862 21,785 30,554 Total assets $ 840,096 $ 837,963 $ 1,014,487 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 30,088 $ 29,521 $ 43,721 Accrued payroll and related expenses 14,778 13,765 15,492 Taxes payable 938 2,960 1,210 Other accrued liabilities 12,572 12,613 11,898 Total current liabilities 58,376 58,859 72,321 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Income taxes payable 15,757 16,398 15,280 Other liabilities 10,747 12,424 14,854 Total liabilities 84,880 87,681 102,455 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 24 24 28 Additional paid-in capital - 6,123 162,301 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,344 ) (11,817 ) (3,737 ) Retained earnings 762,536 755,952 753,440 Total stockholders' equity 755,216 750,282 912,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 840,096 $ 837,963 $ 1,014,487

POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 22,815 $ 45,964 $ 40,700 $ 170,851 $ 164,413 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities Depreciation 8,875 8,881 8,054 34,930 31,454 Amortization of intangible assets 544 543 795 2,415 3,494 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 209 128 905 1,371 3,105 Stock-based compensation expense 6,654 3,018 10,284 22,364 37,609 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 654 771 815 3,292 1,590 Deferred income taxes 4,824 (4,108 ) (13,228 ) (2,566 ) (13,240 ) Increase in accounts receivable allowance for credit losses - 431 1 690 18 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,761 ) 11,474 (2,522 ) 19,867 (5,501 ) Inventories (15,328 ) (8,834 ) (7,452 ) (36,154 ) 3,612 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,085 ) 4,353 9,299 7,343 4,326 Accounts payable 2,038 (11,451 ) (2,566 ) (3,836 ) 4,067 Taxes payable and other accrued liabilities (1,341 ) (1,344 ) 2,078 (5,224 ) (4,079 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,098 49,826 47,163 215,343 230,868 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (5,767 ) (5,500 ) (16,967 ) (39,211 ) (47,272 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - - - 1,202 35 Purchases of marketable securities (28,576 ) (6,534 ) (172,115 ) (55,820 ) (554,018 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities 11,151 35,487 84,421 172,165 368,457 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (23,192 ) 23,453 (104,661 ) 78,336 (232,798 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from issuance of common stock - 3,105 - 6,162 7,710 Repurchase of common stock (18,745 ) - (37,773 ) (311,094 ) (73,938 ) Payments of dividends to stockholders (10,263 ) (10,293 ) (9,047 ) (41,492 ) (32,599 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,008 ) (7,188 ) (46,820 ) (346,424 ) (98,827 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (28,102 ) 66,091 (104,318 ) (52,745 ) (100,757 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 133,474 67,383 262,435 158,117 258,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 105,372 $ 133,474 $ 158,117 $ 105,372 $ 158,117

