Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to report that further to the news announced on February 1, 2023, the Company's wholly-owned Artificial Intelligence ("AI") subsidiary, Nexalogy Environics Inc. ("Nexalogy"), is working towards launching AnalyticsGPT (Analytics Generative Pre-Trained Transformer) to the general public and SMEs (Small Medium Enterprises).

The Company has been developing the software for over a decade and has been providing AnalyticsGPT software exclusively to Government organizations with its military-grade AI technology software. The Company is now ready to release it and provide more accessible and approachable solutions, under the brand AnalyticsGPT.

The Company now owns two (2) US patents on this technology under the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is in the process of obtaining its trademark for the AnalyticsGPT brand and exclusive right to use the name.

The new product is an offshoot of the NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence products, which have historically been used at the enterprise and government levels. This new innovative software takes NexaSMART's data analysis, monitoring, and discovery functions, and combines them with an easy-to-use and intuitive API and interface to be used at the retail level. Two (2) new products are planned to be launched: AnalyticsGPT, which is geared towards all audiences and runs on a light engine, and AnalyticsGPT Plus, which is geared towards professional researchers and data analysts that require more intense analysis. Both are being developed to be a more accessible version of our current software for the general public and will be more affordable. Both can be used by a broad range of audiences. Expect more news about the content, timing, and rollout of these APIs, interfaces, and products in the coming months.

The Company has a strong client base with private government entities and public organizations and has been providing its technology solutions and predictive analyses for years. This new line of GPT products will allow the Company to reach new audiences and harness the power of NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence predictive AI technology to create new innovative solutions.

"We are making AI more accessible for everyone! For years we have served government bodies and technology businesses with advanced AI solutions to improve their business needs. Generative Pre-Trained Transformer Technology is the future, and we are thrilled to combine our NexaSMART and NexaIntelligence software with generative technology to create a powerhouse solution that is not only available for businesses, but for the general public, too," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Nexalogy

Nexalogy's technology, NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth, and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

