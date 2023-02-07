CFI Dubai: CFI Celebrates 25 Years of Success and Innovation

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI is proud to celebrate 25 years of industry experience as a leading trading provider, offering exceptional products and services to its clients worldwide.

Since its establishment in 1998, CFI has remained dedicated to delivering the highest quality trading services and conditions to its clients. The company's commitment to innovation has allowed CFI to remain at the forefront of the industry, continuously growing and improving.

The CFI brand has grown globally over the past 25 years, opening new locations across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, expanding its product offerings across 23+ global markets, and growing its international team to over 200 industry professionals.

The landscape of the online trading industry has adapted significantly over the years, and CFI has played a significant role in driving these changes and delivering innovation in every aspect of its operations.

Over time, the marketplace has demanded easier access to the financial markets, advanced technology, software, and trading tools, an expansion of tradable products, tighter regulation and most importantly, trust and transparency between client and provider.

CFI's focus on each of these areas throughout its growth has propelled the industry to the ultra-competitive standards we see today and has placed CFI as a trusted and valued partner for its clients.

Looking towards the future, CFI remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and continuing toward new heights as an industry leader.

About CFI Financial Group

CFI Financial Group, a leading multi-asset broker specializing in online trading, operates globally with eight international licenses from top-tier regulatory bodies such as the FCA in the United Kingdom, CySEC in Cyprus, and the DFSA in UAE, to name a few. The group provides clients with direct access to global financial markets.

CFI Financial Group has a premium position in the MENA region and is expanding in emerging markets such as LATAM and Africa.

