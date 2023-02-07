Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
GlobeNewswire
07.02.2023 | 09:34
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on WDH

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Demant (WDH) until close of business as of February 7, 2023. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

  For contact details please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1116123
