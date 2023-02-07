German startup Solarnative has invested €1 million ($ 1.07 million) in a surface-mount technology production line for its new microinverter plant in Germany. It says it plans to ramp up microinverter production from May.From pv magazine Germany Solarnative has invested in its first production line with surface-mount technology (SMT) at its solar microinverter factory in Hofheim am Taunus, Germany. The Frankfurt-based startup said that it will ramp up production of the high-frequency microinverters from May 2023. Additional investments in production capacity are expected for the third and fourth ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...