DJ Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAM LN) Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi Index MSCI North America ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 102.9112
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3854127
CODE: NRAM LN
ISIN: LU1437016543
