DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEG LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Feb-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C)
DEALING DATE: 06-Feb-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.8701
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5953676
CODE: CNEG LN
ISIN: LU2343997487
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEG LN Sequence No.: 221271 EQS News ID: 1553393 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553393&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
February 07, 2023 03:26 ET (08:26 GMT)