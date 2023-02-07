Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.02.2023 | 12:06
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Service Express Welcomes New Chief Information Officer Nick Ockwell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Express, the leading provider of data center solutions and support, welcomes Nick Ockwell as Chief Information Officer. As CIO, Ockwell will focus on developing the company's global IT strategy.

Nick Ockwell, Chief Information Officer, Service Express

Ockwell has over 30 years of experience in global IT leadership, organizational transformation, defining IT strategies and leading companies to meet significant change and growth objectives.

"I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Nick to our executive team," said Ron Alvesteffer, President & CEO of Service Express. "Nick brings the right experience and a track record of developing and transforming teams by focusing on people, processes, and technology. Nick will be instrumental in helping us expand our global footprint while creating the best experience for our customers, partners and employees."

Before joining Service Express, Ockwell held CIO roles at Solifi, Ally Financial Services and Exeter Finance, where he led significant IT transformation initiatives to support rapidly growing companies.

"Service Express' people-first philosophy was one of the many reasons why I decided to join the leadership team," said Ockwell. "Many companies say they care about people; the difference at Service Express is that you see people truly living and breathing it every day. I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise to build momentum as we expand into Europe and bring end-to-end solutions to our customers around the world."

About Service Express

Service Express is an industry-leading data center solutions provider specializing in global multivendor maintenance, hybrid cloud, managed infrastructure services, hardware solutions and more. Companies around the globe trust Service Express to deliver reliable end-to-end support. Service Express' flagship technology, ExpressConnect®, helps IT teams automate support with monitoring, ticketing, integrations and account management. For more information, visit serviceexpress.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1995674/Nick_Ockwell_CIO_Welcom_Social.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/service-express-welcomes-new-chief-information-officer-nick-ockwell-301738423.html

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.