

WILMINGTON (dpa-AFX) - EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. (DD) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $105 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $425 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.6% to $3.10 billion from $3.25 billion last year.



EI DuPont De Nemours & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $105 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.20 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.10 Bln vs. $3.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,900 Mln



