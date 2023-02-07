Glamping Market to be Worth $5.94 Billion by 2030 at CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global glamping market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With continuous modification in service offerings and expansions, the market is expected to witness a prominent acceptance among tourists who prefer to stay closer to home over foreign vacations. Also, staycations are becoming increasingly popular and are expected to continue growing further through Airbnb and various other advertising campaigns supported by the governments across all regions. While de-stressing and relaxation are considered to be the main factors propelling the market growth, the need for a healthy lifestyle along with eco-tourism has created high demand for an active outdoors regime.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Rising preference for contemporary tents, pods, and cabins amidst nature is expected to be one of the key reasons driving the market over the forecast period.

The cabins and pods segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period.

Cabin and pods accommodation has been the most preferred glamping type due to amenities, such as safe door and window locks. With outdoor activities becoming more popular, travel enthusiasts get highly attracted by luxury services offered by the glamping service providers.

The 18-32 years' age group segment will register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The rising trend of travel & tourism in the millennial generation category is fueling the segment growth.

Europe held the largest revenue share of over 35.00% in 2021. The market started as a niche segment in Europe ; however, it has been gaining traction over the past few years due to rising consumer awareness about the benefits of glamping.

Read full market research report for more Insights, "Glamping Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Accommodation (Cabins & Pods, Tents, Treehouses), By Age Group (18-32 Years, 33-50 Years), By Region (APAC, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Glamping Market Growth & Trends

This, in turn, will have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. Most consumers prefer spending a huge sum of money on immersive experiences as opposed to material possessions. Ethical awareness as well as rising demand for greater ethical conscientiousness from brands is expected to fuel industry growth from 2022 to 2030. Millennials nowadays seek adventurous, personal as well as local experiences wherever they go and are also willing to pay to get that emotionally evocative understanding, thus high target population is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the forecast period. In addition, another trend observed in the market is that in the past, staycations were only employed for celebratory purposes.

However, over the past few years, families, groups of individuals, etc. need to pamper themselves on their days off from work. Another reason for the increase in staycations is that people today prefer nearby getaways for long weekends, which is why consumers prefer holidaying within city limits. Moreover, the growing inclination of young consumers towards prioritizing their travel experiences over materialistic possessions, particularly among millennials, has made glamping a trending camping option. Millennials and Gen X constitute a driving force for the market. According to the KOA report, leisure traveler participation in glamping by generations comprised 48% of millennials and 28% of Gen X in North America in 2019.

Although the impact of COVID-19 on disposable income over the forecast period is not known, it is seen to have not much of a change on the industry. Glamping is a fairly low-cost leisure offering within the tourism industry and thus remains attractive to a large percentage. Moreover, traditional hospitality offerings including hotels, restaurants, and resorts have had a destructive impact due to COVID-19, whereas the glamping and camping industries witnessed a higher demand as they offer socially distant, hygienic, and scheduled breaks away from the city. With no common areas or front desk, no bars or restaurants, operators like Hipcamp, Getaway, and Tentrr offer tents or secluded cabins that are well-positioned to capture this demand.

In addition, glamping service providers are also focusing on partnering with hotels and resorts to popularize and generate greater profits. For instance, Glampique's services are a perfect solution for business-to-business glamping deals. However, getting planning permission to start a glamping site is one of the challenges faced by numerous owners. Land use permission to build glamping sites may take up to a year and is a very lengthy procedure. This is one of the major challenges that discourage people from starting their own glamping business; particularly in the U.S.A., a few planning authorities simply don't relate glamping as a business or the benefits of luxury camping as an environmentally conscious way to use a piece of land or building and diversify or boost a local economy.

Glamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global glamping market on the basis of accommodation, age group, and region

Glamping Market - Accommodation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Cabins & Pods

Tents

Yurts

Treehouses

Others

Glamping Market - Age group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

18-32 Years

33-50 Years

51-65 Years

Above 65 Years

Glamping Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Italy



U.K.

Asia Pacific

Australia



India

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

List of Key Players of Glamping Market

Under Canvas

Collective Retreats

Tentrr

Eco Retreats

Baillie Lodges

Nightfall Camp Pty Ltd.

Tanja Lagoon Camp

Wildman Wilderness Lodge

Paperbark Camp

