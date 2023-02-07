ALSTOM SA: Alstom will supply 25 additional Coradia Nordic regional trains to Norske tog in Norway

Alstom will supply 25 additional Coradia Nordic regional trains to Norske tog in Norway

Second order worth more than €23 0 million from landmark €1.8 billion framework agreement with Norske t og

Trains to increase capacity of busiest lines in Oslo area and strengthen emission-free public transport

Trains will be equipped with Alstom's digital and high-capacity ERTMS1 signalling for safe, interoperable, and reliable performance





7 February 2023 - Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has been awarded a new contract worth more than €230 million to supply 25 additional Coradia Nordic regional trains to Norske tog. This is the second order resulting from Alstom's landmark €1.8 billion framework agreement with Norske tog, signed at the end of 2021. The first order of 30 regional trains is currently in production, with deliveries expected to begin end of 2025.

Norske tog's new regional trains "Class 77" will operate as a commuter and fast rail service between Ski and Stabekk in the greater Oslo region. The expanding fleet of trains will ensure improved transport services throughout the busy region.

"We are pleased with the opportunity to deliver the next order in our framework agreement with Norske tog. The new Coradia Nordic regional trains from Alstom will increase capacity on the busiest lines in the Oslo area and strengthen the emission-free public transport around the capital. Passengers will get a faster, more comfortable and more reliable commute," says Carl Åge Bjørgan, Managing Director, Alstom Transport Norway.

"We look forward to receiving 25 additional trains from Alstom to improve capacity and services to the passengers" says Øystein Risan, CEO Norske tog AS

The Coradia Nordic trains for Norske tog have been specially adapted to meet the needs of the Norwegian rail network and are fully suitable for Norwegian weather conditions. The new trains have a top speed of 200 km/h to ensure a swift and comfortable commute in a spacious and relaxing environment. Each trainset will consist of six single-deck coaches. The trains will be equipped with Alstom's digital ERTMS, a European standard onboard signalling system which provides trains with continuous safe movements and overspeed protection. This cab-signalling architecture removes the need for the driver to read lateral signals and provides onboard failsafe computer that pre-empt drivers actions in case of unsafe conditions. The trains will thus be capable of operating on both tracks equipped with the Norwegian legacy signalling system as well as on the new ERTMS-fitted tracks currently being rolled-out.

The Coradia Nordic is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit. The standardised train is a single, versatile platform which meets demands of regional and intercity transport. A modular design allows operators to choose the configuration and interior that work best for their market and commercial strategy. The platform offers emission-free solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines. In addition, Alstom's sustainable approach to services considers the entire lifecycle of the product, from initial design to end of life, which will maximize the value of Norske tog's assets.

Alstom will assemble the trains for Norske tog at its site in Salzgitter, Germany. Several French Alstom sites are involved in the project, including Tarbes for traction systems, Ornans for the motors, Villeurbanne for signalling systems and Petit-Quevilly for electrical transformers.

Norske tog AS is owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Transport and Communications. The company procures, owns, and manages rolling stock for passenger train transport in Norway.

Alstom and Coradia Nordic are protected trademarks of the Alstom Group.

1 European Railways Traffic Management System





