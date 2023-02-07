Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neobo Fastigheter AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (79/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Neobo Fastigheter AB, company registration number 556580-2526, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Neobo Fastigheter AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 10, 2023 The company has 145,400,737 shares as per today's date Shares Short name: NEOBO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 145,400,737 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005034550 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 282798 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556580-2526 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 35 Real Estate ----------------- 3510 Real Estate ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.