Dienstag, 07.02.2023
07.02.2023 | 12:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Neobo Fastigheter AB, on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (79/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Neobo Fastigheter AB, company
registration number 556580-2526, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Neobo Fastigheter AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading
is expected to be February 10, 2023 

The company has 145,400,737 shares as per today's date

Shares

Short name:               NEOBO          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 145,400,737       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0005034550      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             282798         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556580-2526       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
35  Real Estate
-----------------
3510 Real Estate
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
