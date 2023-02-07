Centene Corporation Reports 2022 Results

-- 2022 Full Year Diluted EPS of $2.07 ; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $5.78 --

2022 adjusted diluted EPS growth of 12%.

2022 total revenues of $144.5 billion, up 15%.

2022 health benefits ratio of 87.7%.

Continued progress on portfolio review, completing five divestitures in the past three months: Magellan Rx, Magellan Specialty Health, Ribera Salud, Centurion, and HealthSmart.

Executed on capital deployment with $1.4 billion of share repurchases in the fourth quarter, bringing full year repurchases to $3.0 billion, largely funded through divestiture proceeds.

Increased 2023 premium and service revenues guidance by $2.0 billion .

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. In summary, the 2022 fourth quarter and full year results were as follows:

2022 Results

Q4

Full Year

Total revenues (in millions) $ 35,561

$ 144,547

Premium and service revenues (in millions) $ 33,553

$ 135,479

Health benefits ratio 88.7 %

87.7 %

SG&A expense ratio 9.5 %

8.6 %

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio (1) 9.3 %

8.4 %

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.38)

$ 2.07

Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 0.86

$ 5.78

Total cash flow (used in) provided by operations (in millions) $ (1,576)

$ 6,261











(1) A full reconciliation of the adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) and adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses is shown in the Non-GAAP Financial Presentation section of this release.



"Our disciplined focus in 2022 allowed us to successfully execute on foundational work that will support our long-term growth strategy. We also delivered strong financial results, exceeding our most recent full year guidance," said Sarah M. London, Chief Executive Officer of Centene. "This positive momentum positions us well for 2023 and beyond as we maximize the opportunities ahead for our core business."

Other Events

In January 2023, Centene completed the divestitures of Magellan Specialty Health, Centurion (its prison healthcare business), and HealthSmart (a third party health plan administration business).

In December 2022, Centene's subsidiary, Health Net of California, was selected by the California Department of Health Care Services for direct Medicaid contracts in 10 counties, including Los Angeles (in which a portion will be subcontracted). The contracts are anticipated to begin in January 2024 .

In December 2022, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that the TRICARE Managed Care Support Contracts were not awarded to Centene's subsidiary, Health Net Federal Services. The Company's current contract for health care delivery services is in place through early 2024.

In December 2022, Centene announced leadership changes to position the Company for its next stage of growth. Ken Fasola was appointed President of Centene, and Jim Murray was appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer. Brent Layton transitioned to Senior Advisor to the CEO in anticipation of his upcoming retirement.

In December 2022, Centene completed the divestiture of Magellan Rx, which was part of the Magellan Health, Inc. (Magellan) business acquired in January 2022 .

In November 2022, Centene completed the divestiture of its ownership stakes in its Spanish and Central European businesses, including Ribera Salud, Torrejón Salud, and Pro Diagnostics Group.

Awards & Community Engagement

In February 2023, Centene was named to the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year. The annual index recognizes companies for their policies and practices in support of women in the workforce across five pillars: leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand.

In February 2023, Fortune named Centene to its 2023 list of World's Most Admired Companies. This marks the fifth consecutive year Centene has been named to Fortune's list, which includes the most respected and reputable companies around the world, as ranked by peers within their respective industries.

In January 2023, Newsweek named Centene one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023.

In December 2022, Centene was selected for the Fortune 2023 Blue Ribbon list, which highlights organizations that appeared on at least four of Fortune's key rankings in 2022. Throughout the year, the Company was listed on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, the Fortune 500, Global 500, and Most Powerful Women.

In January 2023, the Centene Charitable Foundation and Western Sky Community Care, Centene's New Mexico subsidiary, committed $3 million for "The Gateway" project, which supports Albuquerque's homeless population. The funding will help provide a local emergency shelter and other services such as case management. This partnership furthers the Company's commitment to addressing social determinants of health including lack of stable housing.

In December 2022, Centene announced that Centene Charitable Foundation and its Texas subsidiary, Superior HealthPlan, have invested $7.9 million in a new, state-of-the-art multipurpose community center in Uvalde, Texas . In partnership with Community Health Development, Inc., a federally qualified health center, the community center will serve as a whole health resource for the entire Uvalde community and its surrounding region. The Uvalde Community Center is targeting completion in late 2024.

Membership

The following table sets forth our membership by line of business:



December 31,

2022

2021 Traditional Medicaid (1) 14,264,800

13,328,400 High Acuity Medicaid (2) 1,710,000

1,686,100 Total Medicaid (4) 15,974,800

15,014,500 Commercial Marketplace 2,076,100

2,140,500 Commercial Group 441,100

462,100 Total Commercial 2,517,200

2,602,600 Medicare (3) (4) 1,511,100

1,252,200 Medicare PDP 4,226,000

4,070,500 Total at-risk membership 24,229,100

22,939,800 TRICARE eligibles 2,832,300

2,874,700 Total 27,061,400

25,814,500



(1) Membership includes Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid Expansion, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Foster Care, and Behavioral Health. (2) Membership includes Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD), Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and Medicare-Medicaid Plans (MMP) Duals. (3) Membership includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement. (4) Medicaid and Medicare membership includes 1,291,300 and 1,178,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries for the periods ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.











Revenues

The following table sets forth supplemental revenue information ($ in millions):





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Medicaid $ 23,330

$ 21,527

8 %

$ 93,157

$ 84,139

11 % Commercial 4,400

4,565

(4) %

17,380

16,956

3 % Medicare (5) 5,449

4,387

24 %

22,484

17,512

28 % Other 2,382

2,089

14 %

11,526

7,375

56 % Total Revenues $ 35,561

$ 32,568

9 %

$ 144,547

$ 125,982

15 %





(5) Medicare includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP).

Statement of Operations: Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

For the fourth quarter of 2022, total revenues increased 9% to $35.6 billion from $32.6 billion in the comparable period of 2021. The increase was driven by organic Medicaid growth, primarily due to the ongoing suspension of eligibility redeterminations, 21% membership growth in the Medicare business, and our acquisition of Magellan, partially offset by the PANTHERx Rare (PANTHERx) divestiture.

Health benefits ratio (HBR) of 88.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022 represents an increase from 87.9% in the comparable period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher Medicaid utilization, higher flu costs, increased investments in quality, partially offset by lower COVID testing and treatment costs as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The SG&A expense ratio was 9.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 8.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 9.3% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 8.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increases were due to the addition of Magellan, which operates at a higher SG&A expense ratio due to the nature of its business, and the PANTHERx divestiture. Increases were also driven by costs associated with Medicare marketing, including annual enrollment, and value creation investment spending. These impacts were partially offset by the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of increased membership.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded pre-tax impairment charges associated with the divestitures of its Centurion business for $259 million and HealthSmart business for $36 million . The Company also recorded a pre-tax $233 million impairment related to the Health Net Federal Services business as a result of the DoD's decision to not award Health Net Federal Services a TRICARE Managed Care Support Contract as discussed above. Additionally, during the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recognized a pre-tax gain of $269 million on the sale of Magellan Rx.

The effective tax rate was 644.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 14.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 reflects the tax effects of pending and completed divestitures and impairments associated with our ongoing portfolio review, including the Magellan Rx divestiture gain, the non-deductible impairment of our Health Net Federal Services business, and tax impacts related to the reclassification of the Magellan Specialty Health business to held for sale. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflects the gain on the sale of our majority stake in U.S. Medical Management (USMM). For the fourth quarter of 2022, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 23.6%, compared to 23.6% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash flow used in operations for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $(1.6) billion, driven by the early receipt of $2.9 billion in Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) payments in September which pertained to the fourth quarter

Statement of Operations: Year Ended December 31, 2022

For the full year 2022, total revenues increased 15% to $144.5 billion from $126.0 billion in the comparable period of 2021. The increase over the prior year was primarily due to Medicaid membership growth resulting from the ongoing suspension of eligibility redeterminations, membership growth in the Medicare business, our acquisition of Magellan, and the commencement of our contracts in North Carolina in mid-2021.

HBR of 87.7% for the full year 2022 represents a decrease from 87.8% in the comparable period in 2021. The HBR for 2022 was positively impacted by disciplined Marketplace pricing and 2021 risk adjustment recorded in 2022, partially offset by a return to more normalized Medicaid utilization and higher flu costs compared to 2021. Additionally, 2021 was negatively impacted by unfavorable 2020 risk adjustment.

The SG&A expense ratio was 8.6% for the full year 2022, compared to 8.1% for the full year 2021. The adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 8.4% for the full year 2022, compared to 7.9% for the full year 2021. The increases were due to the additions of the Magellan and Circle Health businesses, which operate at higher SG&A ratios due to the nature of their respective businesses. Increases were also driven by costs associated with Medicare marketing, including annual enrollment, value creation investment spending, and variable compensation. These impacts were partially offset by the leveraging of expenses over higher revenues as a result of increased membership.

The effective tax rate was 38.7% for 2022, compared to 26.3% for 2021. The 2022 effective tax rate is driven by the tax effects of pending and completed divestitures and impairments associated with our ongoing portfolio review, including the Magellan Rx divestiture gain, the non-deductible impairment of our Health Net Federal Services business, and tax impacts related to the reclassification of the Magellan Specialty Health business to held for sale. The effective tax rate for 2021 reflects the non-taxable gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 60% interest in Circle Health, the partial non-deductibility of the legal settlement reserve, and the gain on the sale of our majority stake in USMM. For the full year of 2022, our effective tax rate on adjusted earnings was 25.8%, compared to 25.1% in 2021.

Cash flow provided by operations for the full year 2022 was $6.3 billion, or 5.2 times net earnings.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2022, the Company had cash, investments and restricted deposits of $30.3 billion and maintained $841 million of cash and cash equivalents in our unregulated entities. The majority of the excess unregulated cash and cash equivalents was utilized in January 2023 to complete planned pass-through payments. Medical claims liabilities totaled $16.7 billion . The Company's days in claims payable was 54 days, which is flat as compared to the third quarter of 2022, and an increase of two days over the fourth quarter of 2021. Total debt was $18.0 billion, which included $58 million of borrowings on our $2.0 billion revolving credit facility at quarter end.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 17.0 million shares for $1.4 billion . In total, the Company repurchased 35.7 million shares for $3.0 billion through the stock repurchase program for the full year 2022. In January 2023, the Company repurchased an additional 3.5 million shares for $277 million . As of February 7, 2023, the Company has a remaining amount of $2.5 billion available under the stock repurchase program. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased $58 million of its par value Senior Notes for $53 million through its senior note debt repurchase program and repaid $180 million on its construction loan. As of February 7, 2023, there was $700 million available under the senior note debt repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company is increasing its 2023 premium and service revenues guidance range by $2.0 billion, to reflect the following:

An additional $1.5 billion of Medicaid premium revenue reflecting a higher starting point in 2023 and an additional two months until redeterminations recommence on April 1, 2023 ;

An additional $3.0 billion of Commercial premium revenue from a stronger than expected Marketplace open enrollment;

Lower Medicare revenue of $500 million reflecting softer than expected 2023 annual enrollment; and

Decreased revenues of $2.0 billion reflecting the divestitures of Magellan Specialty Health, Centurion, and HealthSmart, which were completed in January 2023 and were previously included in our 2023 guidance.

The Company's new 2023 premium and service revenues guidance range is $131.5 billion to $133.5 billion . The Company reiterates its 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $6.25 to $6.40 .

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. The Company uses the presented non-GAAP financial measures internally in evaluating the Company's performance and for planning purposes, by allowing management to focus on period-to-period changes in the Company's core business operations, and in determining employee incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of its 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance range to the corresponding GAAP measure without unreasonable effort due to the difficulty of predicting the timing and amounts of various items within a reasonable range. As such, this has been excluded from the reconciliation below.

The Company believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial information that excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition and divestiture related expenses, as well as other items, allows investors to develop a more meaningful understanding of the Company's core performance over time.

The tables below provide reconciliations of non-GAAP items ($ in millions, except per share data):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to Centene $ (213)

$ 599

$ 1,202

$ 1,347 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 208

189

817

770 Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 64

44

213

185 Other adjustments (1) 315

(152)

1,540

1,275 Income tax effects of adjustments (2) 111

(82)

(410)

(537) Adjusted net earnings $ 485

$ 598

$ 3,362

$ 3,040

(1) Other adjustments include the following pre-tax items:





2022 :







(a) for the three months ended December 31, 2022: impairments of assets associated with the divestitures of our Centurion and HealthSmart businesses of $293 million; Magellan Rx divestiture gain of $269 million; Health Net Federal Services asset impairment of $233 million; real estate impairments of $61 million; gain on debt extinguishment related to the repurchases of senior notes of $4 million; and costs related to the pharmacy benefits management (PBM) legal settlement of $1 million;











(b) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022: real estate impairments of $1,642 million; PANTHERx divestiture gain of $490 million; impairments of assets associated with the divestitures of our Spanish and Central European, Centurion, and HealthSmart businesses of $458 million; Magellan Rx divestiture gain of $269 million; Health Net Federal Services asset impairment of $233 million; gain on debt extinguishment of $27 million; increase to the previously reported gain on the divestiture of USMM due to the finalization of working capital adjustments of $13 million; and costs related to the PBM legal settlement of $6 million.









2021 :







(a) for the three months ended December 31, 2021: gain related to the divestiture of USMM of $150 million; adjustments to previously recorded severance costs due to a restructuring of $5 million; and PBM legal settlement expense of $3 million;











(b) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021: PBM legal settlement expense of $1,264 million; gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 60% interest of Circle Health of $309 million; impairment of our equity method investment in RxAdvance of $229 million; gain related to the divestiture of USMM of $150 million; debt extinguishment costs of $125 million; reduction to the previously reported gain on divestiture of certain products of our Illinois health plan of $62 million; and severance costs due to a restructuring of $54 million.







(2) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment. In addition, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include tax expense of $3 million and a tax benefit of $15 million, respectively, related to the previously reported impairment of our equity method investment in RxAdvance. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include tax expense of $107 million related to the Magellan Specialty Health divestiture.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Centene $ (0.38)

$ 1.01

$ 2.07

$ 2.28 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.37

0.32

1.40

1.31 Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 0.11

0.07

0.36

0.31 Other adjustments (3) 0.56

(0.25)

2.65

2.16 Income tax effects of adjustments (4) 0.20

(0.14)

(0.70)

(0.91) Adjusted diluted EPS $ 0.86

$ 1.01

$ 5.78

$ 5.15

(3) Other adjustments include the following pre-tax items:









2022 :







(a) for the three months ended December 31, 2022: impairments of assets associated with the divestitures of our Centurion and HealthSmart businesses of $0.52 ($0.37 after-tax); Magellan Rx divestiture gain of $0.47 ($0.17 after-tax); Health Net Federal Services asset impairment of $0.41 ($0.40 after-tax); real estate impairments of $0.11 ($0.09 after-tax); and gain on debt extinguishment related to the repurchases of senior notes of $0.01 ($0.01 after-tax);











(b) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022: real estate impairments of $2.82 ($2.08 after-tax); PANTHERx divestiture gain of $0.84 ($0.65 after-tax); impairments of assets associated with the divestitures of our Spanish and Central European, Centurion, and HealthSmart businesses of $0.78 ($0.60 after-tax); Magellan Rx divestiture gain of $0.46 per share ($0.17 after-tax); Health Net Federal Services asset impairment of $0.40 ($0.39 after-tax); gain on debt extinguishment of $0.04 ($0.03 after-tax); increase to the previously reported gain related to the divestiture of USMM due to the finalization of working capital adjustments of $0.02 ($0.02 after-tax); and costs related to the PBM legal settlement of $0.01 ($0.00 after-tax).









2021 :







(a) for the three months ended December 31, 2021: gain related to the divestiture of USMM of $0.25 ($0.23 after-tax) and PBM legal settlement expense of $0.00 ($0.04 after-tax);











(b) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021: PBM legal settlement expense of $2.14 ($1.76 after-tax); gain related to the acquisition of the remaining 60% interest of Circle Health of $0.52 ($0.52 after-tax); impairment of our equity method investment in RxAdvance of $0.39 ($0.32 after-tax); gain related to the divestiture of USMM of $0.25 ($0.23 after-tax); debt extinguishment costs of $0.21 ($0.16 after-tax); reduction to the previously reported gain on divestiture of certain products of our Illinois health plan of $0.10 per share ($0.08 after-tax); and severance costs due to a restructuring of $0.09 ($0.06 after-tax).







(4) The income tax effects of adjustments are based on the effective income tax rates applicable to each adjustment. In addition, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include tax expense of $0.01 and a tax benefit of $0.03, respectively, related to the previously reported impairment of our equity method investment in RxAdvance. The three months ended December 31, 2021 include a tax benefit of $0.02 related to the impairment of our equity method investment in RxAdvance. The three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 include tax expense of $0.19 and $0.18, respectively, related to the Magellan Specialty Health divestiture.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,198

$ 2,691

$ 11,589

$ 9,601 Less:













Acquisition and divestiture related expenses 53

31

202

157 Restructuring costs -

(5)

-

54 Costs related to the PBM legal settlement 1

3

6

14 Real estate optimization 8

-

15

- Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses $ 3,136

$ 2,662

$ 11,366

$ 9,376

Note: Beginning in 2022, we have included a separate line item for depreciation expense on the Consolidated Statements of Operations, which was previously included in SG&A expenses. Prior period SG&A expenses have been conformed to the current presentation.

To provide clarity on the way management defines certain key metrics and ratios, the Company is providing a description of how the metric or ratio is calculated as follows:

Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) (GAAP) = Medical costs divided by premium revenues.

= Medical costs divided by premium revenues. SG&A Expense Ratio (GAAP) = Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.

= Selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues. Adjusted SG&A Expense Ratio (non-GAAP) = Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues.

= Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses divided by premium and service revenues. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate (non-GAAP) = GAAP income tax expense (benefit) excluding the income tax effects of adjustments to net earnings divided by adjusted earnings (loss) before income tax expense.

= GAAP income tax expense (benefit) excluding the income tax effects of adjustments to net earnings divided by adjusted earnings (loss) before income tax expense. Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP ) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition and divestiture related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments.

) = Net earnings less amortization of acquired intangible assets, less acquisition and divestiture related expenses, as well as adjustments for other items, net of the income tax effect of the adjustments. Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) = Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis.

= Adjusted net earnings divided by weighted average common shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis. Debt to Capitalization Ratio (GAAP) = Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder's equity.

= Total debt, divided by total debt plus total stockholder's equity. Average Medical Claims Expense (GAAP) = Medical costs for the period divided by number of days in such period. Average Medical Claims Expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.

= Medical costs for the period divided by number of days in such period. Average Medical Claims Expense is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period. Days in Claims Payable (GAAP) = Medical claims liabilities divided by average medical claims expense. Days in Claims Payable is most often calculated for the quarterly reporting period.

In addition, the following terms are defined as follows:

State Directed Payments: Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk, but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. In many instances, the Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state.

Payments directed by a state that have minimal risk, but are administered as a premium adjustment. These payments are recorded as premium revenue and medical costs at close to a 100% HBR. In many instances, the Company has little visibility to the timing of these payments until they are paid by a state. Pass-through Payments: Non-risk supplemental payments from a state that the Company is required to pass through to designated contracted providers. These payments are recorded as premium tax revenue and premium tax expense.

CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,074

$ 13,118 Premium and trade receivables 13,272

12,238 Short-term investments 2,321

1,539 Other current assets 2,461

1,602 Total current assets 30,128

28,497 Long-term investments 14,684

14,043 Restricted deposits 1,217

1,068 Property, software and equipment, net 2,432

3,391 Goodwill 18,812

19,771 Intangible assets, net 6,911

7,824 Other long-term assets 2,686

3,781 Total assets $ 76,870

$ 78,375 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Medical claims liability $ 16,745

$ 14,243 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 9,525

8,493 Return of premium payable 1,634

2,328 Unearned revenue 478

434 Current portion of long-term debt 82

267 Total current liabilities 28,464

25,765 Long-term debt 17,938

18,571 Deferred tax liability 615

1,407 Other long-term liabilities 5,616

5,610 Total liabilities 52,633

51,353 Commitments and contingencies





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 56

82 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; no shares issued or

outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 800,000 shares; 607,847 issued and

550,754 outstanding at December 31, 2022, and 602,704 issued and 582,479

outstanding at December 31, 2021 1

1 Additional paid-in capital 20,060

19,672 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss) (1,132)

77 Retained earnings 9,341

8,139 Treasury stock, at cost (57,093 and 20,225 shares, respectively) (4,213)

(1,094) Total Centene stockholders' equity 24,057

26,795 Nonredeemable noncontrolling interest 124

145 Total stockholders' equity 24,181

26,940 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $ 76,870

$ 78,375

CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In millions, except shares in thousands and per share data in dollars) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:













Premium $ 31,884

$ 28,883

$ 127,131

$ 112,319 Service 1,669

1,610

8,348

5,664 Premium and service revenues 33,553

30,493

135,479

117,983 Premium tax 2,008

2,075

9,068

7,999 Total revenues 35,561

32,568

144,547

125,982 Expenses:













Medical costs 28,268

25,392

111,529

98,602 Cost of services 1,374

1,384

7,032

4,894 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,198

2,691

11,589

9,601 Depreciation expense 144

151

614

565 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 208

189

817

770 Premium tax expense 2,072

2,158

9,330

8,287 Impairment 579

-

2,318

229 Legal settlement -

-

-

1,250 Total operating expenses 35,843

31,965

143,229

124,198 Earnings (loss) from operations (282)

603

1,318

1,784 Other income (expense):













Investment and other income 493

253

1,279

819 Debt extinguishment 4

-

30

(125) Interest expense (174)

(162)

(665)

(665) Earnings before income tax 41

694

1,962

1,813 Income tax expense 260

101

760

477 Net earnings (loss) (219)

593

1,202

1,336 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 6

6

-

11 Net earnings (loss) attributable to Centene

Corporation $ (213)

$ 599

$ 1,202

$ 1,347















Net earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Centene Corporation:







Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.38)

$ 1.03

$ 2.09

$ 2.31 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ (0.38)

$ 1.01

$ 2.07

$ 2.28















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:











Basic 559,934

583,420

575,191

582,832 Diluted 559,934

591,757

582,040

590,516

CENTENE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions, unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net earnings $ 1,202

$ 1,336 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 1,553

1,476 Stock compensation expense 234

203 Impairment 2,318

229 (Gain) loss on debt extinguishment (25)

125 (Gain) on acquisition (2)

(309) Deferred income taxes (631)

(132) (Gain) on divestitures (772)

(88) Loss on disposal of equipment 221

12 Other adjustments, net (31)

(23) Changes in assets and liabilities





Premium and trade receivables (1,627)

(2,453) Other assets 128

(99) Medical claims liabilities 2,397

1,802 Unearned revenue 31

(109) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 421

1,141 Other long-term liabilities 842

1,093 Other operating activities, net 2

1 Net cash provided by operating activities 6,261

4,205 Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (1,004)

(910) Purchases of investments (6,736)

(7,400) Sales and maturities of investments 3,802

5,458 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,460)

(534) Divestiture proceeds, net of divested cash 2,477

68 Other investing activities, net -

19 Net cash (used in) investing activities (2,921)

(3,299) Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from long-term debt 360

9,267 Payments and repurchases of long-term debt (1,490)

(7,434) Common stock repurchases (3,096)

(297) Proceeds from common stock issuances 70

35 Payments for debt extinguishment (14)

(157) Debt issuance costs -

(72) Other financing activities, net (27)

20 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,197)

1,362 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (11)

(11) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash

equivalents (868)

2,257 Cash and cash equivalents reclassified (to) from held for sale (16)

- Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,214

10,957 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 12,330

$ 13,214 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:





Interest paid $ 657

$ 658 Income taxes paid $ 1,222

$ 678 Equity issued in connection with acquisitions $ 60

$ -

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents reported within the Consolidated

Balance Sheets to the totals above:

2022

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,074

$ 13,118 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in restricted deposits 256

96 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 12,330

$ 13,214

CENTENE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA



Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2022

2022

2022

2022

2021 MEMBERSHIP

















Traditional Medicaid (1) 14,264,800

14,000,100

13,758,000

13,590,100

13,328,400 High Acuity Medicaid (2) 1,710,000

1,698,100

1,688,000

1,682,800

1,686,100 Total Medicaid (4) 15,974,800

15,698,200

15,446,000

15,272,900

15,014,500 Commercial Marketplace 2,076,100

2,087,800

2,033,300

2,031,000

2,140,500 Commercial Group 441,100

439,800

448,700

449,700

462,100 Total Commercial 2,517,200

2,527,600

2,482,000

2,480,700

2,602,600 Medicare (3) (4) 1,511,100

1,517,900

1,483,900

1,452,500

1,252,200 Medicare PDP 4,226,000

4,186,200

4,165,500

4,169,700

4,070,500 Total at-risk membership 24,229,100

23,929,900

23,577,400

23,375,800

22,939,800 TRICARE eligibles 2,832,300

2,832,300

2,862,400

2,862,400

2,874,700 Total 27,061,400

26,762,200

26,439,800

26,238,200

25,814,500



















(1) Membership includes TANF, Medicaid Expansion, CHIP, Foster Care, and Behavioral Health. (2) Membership includes ABD, IDD, LTSS, and MMP Duals. (3) Membership includes Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement. (4) Medicaid and Medicare membership includes 1,291,300, 1,285,600, 1,252,600, 1,231,500, and 1,178,000 dual-eligible beneficiaries for the periods ending December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.



















NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES 74,300

83,200

82,400

80,100

72,500



















DAYS IN CLAIMS PAYABLE 54

54

55

53

52



















CASH, INVESTMENTS AND RESTRICTED DEPOSITS (in millions) Regulated $ 28,926

$ 31,447

$ 28,817

$ 26,982

$ 26,416 Unregulated 1,370

989

1,308

1,262

3,352 Total $ 30,296

$ 32,436

$ 30,125

$ 28,244

$ 29,768



















DEBT TO CAPITALIZATION 42.7 %

41.8 %

41.5 %

40.9 %

41.2 %

OPERATING RATIOS Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 HBR 88.7 %

87.9 %

87.7 %

87.8 % SG&A expense ratio 9.5 %

8.8 %

8.6 %

8.1 % Adjusted SG&A expense ratio 9.3 %

8.7 %

8.4 %

7.9 %

Note: Prior period SG&A and adjusted SG&A expense ratios have been restated to conform to current presentation, which excludes depreciation expense.

HBR BY PRODUCT Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Medicaid 90.0 %

89.0 %

89.6 %

88.1 % Commercial 83.6 %

84.4 %

81.1 %

86.6 % Medicare (1) 87.5 %

86.3 %

86.2 %

87.1 %















(1) Medicare includes Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare PDP.

MEDICAL CLAIMS LIABILITY The changes in medical claims liability are summarized as follows (in millions):



Balance, December 31, 2021

$ 14,243 Less: Reinsurance recoverable

23 Balance, December 31, 2021, net

14,220 Acquisitions and divestitures

105 Incurred related to:



Current period

112,896 Prior period

(1,367) Total incurred

111,529 Paid related to:



Current period

97,799 Prior period

11,336 Total paid

109,135 Balance, December 31, 2022, net

16,719 Plus: Reinsurance recoverable

26 Balance, December 31, 2022

$ 16,745







Centene's claims reserving process utilizes a consistent actuarial methodology to estimate Centene's ultimate liability. Any reduction in the "Incurred related to: Prior period" amount may be offset as Centene actuarially determines "Incurred related to: Current period." As such, only in the absence of a consistent reserving methodology would favorable development of prior period claims liability estimates reduce medical costs. Centene believes it has consistently applied its claims reserving methodology. Additionally, approximately $198 million was recorded as a reduction to premium revenues resulting from development within "Incurred related to: Prior period" due to minimum HBR and other return of premium programs.

The amount of the "Incurred related to: Prior period" above represents favorable development and includes the effects of reserving under moderately adverse conditions, new markets where we use a conservative approach in setting reserves during the initial periods of operations, receipts from other third party payors related to coordination of benefits and lower medical utilization and cost trends for dates of service December 31, 2021, and prior.

