Automotive Filters Market worth $13.1 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Filters Market is projected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2022 to USD 13.1 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increasing global vehicle production is the key factor driving the demand for automotive filters. Additionally, rising stringency in emission, fuel economy, and safety regulations will fuel the demand for automotive filters such as brake dust, DPF, GPF, & Urea. In addition, the increase in sales of electric vehicles would drive the demand for EMI/EMC filters.





Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 13.1 billion in 2027 Growth Rate 3.3% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Filters Type (ICE), by Vehicle Type (ICE), Fuel filters by fuel type (ICE), Air filters by Media type (ICE), Cabin filters by Material type (ICE), Electric & Hybrid vehicle filters by filters type, by Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Type, Aftermarket by filters type (ICE), off-highway by equipment type (ICE), Off-highway by filters type (ICE), and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Advancements in filter media/technology Key Market Drivers Increase in stringency in emission regulations and fuel economy norms

Diesel Particulate Filters are expected to dominate the automotive filters market during the forecast period.

With increased stringency in emission regulations, the emission limits for PM is further decreased to 0.005 g/km in Euro VI, whereas the PM limits are set to 4.5mg/km in BS6 engines. Similarly, China 6a demands the PM to be limited to 0.0045 g/km. Such a decrease in PM limits has fueled the installation of DPFs. The DPF filters have major penetration rate in commercial vehicles, more than 50% commercial vehicles around the world are equipped with DPF filters because of stringent emission norms from various governments for diesel engines. High cost of DPF filters lead them as largest market in automotive filters market.

The high cost of DPF filter is mainly due to high-quality filtration media, diesel oxidation catalyst, and the outlet tailpipe. However, major global OEMs such as Volkswagen (Germany), General Motors (US), Ford Motor Company (US), and Mercedes-Benz (Germany) have committed to stopping the complete production of diesel cars in the future. Many European countries have also declared a ban on ICE vehicles during the varied period. This would negatively impact the DPF market for the passenger vehicle segment; however, heavy commercial vehicles are primarily run-on diesel engines. Hence, the DPF demand wouldn't be impacted much in heavy commercial vehicles.

North America is projected to be the largest aftermarket for automotive filters during the forecast period.

North America holds the largest automotive filters aftermarket by region, with oil filters leading the aftermarket demand across all vehicle types. The regional market growth is mainly driven by large vehicle parc and an increase in average miles driven per year in the US and Mexico. For instance, air, oil, cabin, and fuel filters require frequent & regular replacements; hence, these are the most replaced filters. Additionally, rising average miles driven and growing urban traffic have shifted the inclination towards automatic transmission such as DCT and CVT, which is expected to be reflected in vehicle parc in coming years. This will drive the demand for transmission oil filters in the aftermarket, mainly for regional passenger vehicles. Thus, rise in vehicle parc and increasing adoption of automatic, continuous variable, and dual clutch transmission systems would drive the aftermarket demand for common filters such as oil, air, fuel, and transmission filters.

Agricultural tractors would dominate the off-highway vehicles filters market (ICE) over the forecast period.

Agricultural tractors hold the largest share in the off-highway filters market owing to the increasing adoption of farm tractors in the Asia Pacific region. This growth could be attributed to government financial support to buy farm equipment, increasing crop production, and rising awareness about the advantages of tractors over manual labor. Common filters such as oil filters, fuel filters, and air filters are installed in all categories of farm tractors, irrespective of their power output. On the other hand, cabin filters are experiencing a significant demand in European countries as the tractors with higher power output, owing to larger farm sizes, can be used for multiple applications. However, in Europe and North America, OEMs such as John Deere (US), Farmtrac Tractors (Poland), New Holland (Italy), etc., are offering enclosed AC cabins in small to mid-range tractors, which is expected to benefit the market in the coming time

Asia Pacific to lead the automotive filters market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the automotive filters market owing to rising vehicle production and increasing sales of electric vehicles. In 2021, Asia Pacific accounted for 58% of global vehicle production. The common filters such as air filters, oil filters, and fuel filters need to be replaced at regular interval, thus it will create the lucrative demand for both OE and aftermarket filters market. Further, 100% passenger cars are equipped with air conditioning system, so demand for cabin filters for OE as well as aftermarket would also leading in this region. Further, the sales of electric vehicle in this region is growing rapidly. China is the global leader in electric vehicle sales contributing to 60% of global EV sales. Thus, increase in sales of electric vehicle in this region would create the electric vehicle related filters such as EMI/EMC filters, Cooling particle filters, and dryer cartridges for batteries.

Further, the region holds the presence of leading automobile and automotive component manufacturers and hosts manufacturing plants of major OEMs such as Honda Motor Co., Ltd (Japan), Tata Motors Ltd (India), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), BYD Motors (China), Mitsubishi Motor Corporation (Japan), Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan), and Subaru Corporation (Japan). Additionally, the rising rate of car ownership in China, India, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive the demand for automotive filters in the region. Further, the regional government authorities have increased focus on lower emissions and additional comfort features such as automatic transmission systems, advanced braking systems, and in-cabin air conditioning and ventilation system, which resulted in the rising adoption of automotive filters in the region.

Automotive Filters Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in stringency in emission regulations and fuel economy norms. Increasing electric and hybrid vehicle sales

Restraints:

Use of washable/non-replaceable filters to restrain aftermarket demand.

Opportunities:

Advancements in filtration media technology Rise in sales of electric & hybrid vehicles

Challenges:

Availability of local products to hinder demand for OE filters.

Key Market Players:

The automotive filters market is dominated by giants such as Mann+Hummel (Germany), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Mahle GmbH (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), AHLSTROM-MUNKSJÖ (Finland), Denso Corporation (Japan), Toyota Boshoku Corporation (Japan), Sogefi S.p.A (Italy), Cummins Inc. (Indiana), K & N Engineering, Inc. (US), and Parker Hannifin Inc. (US). These companies adopted several strategies to gain traction in the automotive filter market. New product development, partnerships, and expansion strategies from 2018 to 2022 helped them to innovate its offerings and broaden its customer base.

Recent Developments:

In October 2022 , Donaldson Company, Inc. extended its iCue Connected Filtration Service to allow remote monitoring of customers' iCue service accounts by Donaldson Product Specialists to allow faster dust collector response and service.

, Donaldson Company, Inc. extended its iCue Connected Filtration Service to allow remote monitoring of customers' iCue service accounts by Donaldson Product Specialists to allow faster dust collector response and service. In June 2022 , Mann+Hummel has introduced the new transmission oil filter W7071 for the e-axle. This new transmission oil filter will help for flawless cooling and lubrication of e-axles. This transmission oil filter is mainly for commercial vehicles in aftermarket.

, Mann+Hummel has introduced the new transmission oil filter W7071 for the e-axle. This new transmission oil filter will help for flawless cooling and lubrication of e-axles. This transmission oil filter is mainly for commercial vehicles in aftermarket. In December 2021 , Ahlstrom-Munksjö has developed new fuel cell air intake filters for fuel cell vehicles. The newly developed filter for fuel cells will protect cells from harmful gases and particulates. The filter will also help increase fuel cell lifetime and minimize catalyst use.

, Ahlstrom-Munksjö has developed new fuel cell air intake filters for fuel cell vehicles. The newly developed filter for fuel cells will protect cells from harmful gases and particulates. The filter will also help increase fuel cell lifetime and minimize catalyst use. In September 2021 , Sogefi S.p.A has developed new cabin filter called CabinHepa+. This newly developed cabin filter will offer 50 times more protection compared to conventional cabin filters.

, Sogefi S.p.A has developed new cabin filter called CabinHepa+. This newly developed cabin filter will offer 50 times more protection compared to conventional cabin filters. In August 2021 , Denso Corporation has expanded its diesel after-treatment product line, , specifically diesel particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts, to cover all class eight trucks that were manufactured in 2007.

, Denso Corporation has expanded its diesel after-treatment product line, , specifically diesel particulate filters and diesel oxidation catalysts, to cover all class eight trucks that were manufactured in 2007. In April 2021 , Donaldson Company, Inc. has developed its filter Minder Connects Monitoring System for regulating fuel and oil filter condition of heavy-duty engines.

