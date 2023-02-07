Mako Mining Corp.: Mako Mining Announces Director Resignation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Mako Mining Corp. (TSXV:MKO)(OTCQX:MAKOF) ("Mako" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's announcement of the appointment of Mr. Brian Szeto to the board of directors ("BoD") on January 23, 2023, Mr. Szeto has resigned as a director of the Company as a result of a recent change to his current employer's compliance policies.

Akiba Leisman, CEO of Mako states that: "While it is unfortunate that Mr. Szeto had tor resign from our BoD, Brian remains an advocate of Mako and the San Albino project, and we will continue to correspond with him about our Company's growth just as we have done in the past 10 years."

On behalf of the Board,

Akiba Leisman

Chief Executive Officer

About Mako

Mako Mining Corp. is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The Company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally. Mako's primary objective is to operate San Albino profitably and fund exploration of prospective targets on its district-scale land package.

For further information: Mako Mining Corp., Akiba Leisman, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 203-862-7059, E-mail: aleisman@makominingcorp.com

