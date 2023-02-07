Balto Software: Balto Research Team Finds Tenured Agents Believe the Contact Center Is a Strong Career Choice

New report uncovers key insights about contact center career skills, advancement opportunities, benefit programs, and more.

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Balto's Conversation Excellence Lab has released a new report outlining why the majority of tenured agents choose to build careers in contact centers.

The report, "Is the Contact Center a Good Career? Tenured Agents Say Yes," is based on a survey of over 620 tenured agents across the United States. Respondents answered questions about job satisfaction, benefits, mentorship, promotion-seeking behavior, coaching cadence, and more.

With year-over-year attrition rates often reaching 45% or above , the contact center can seem like a transient job. This report shows that while many people leave within their first year, a majority of tenured agents spend longer in the contact center than they originally planned - and they're happy to have done so.

The report also details:

How agents use their jobs to develop social skills and problem solving techniques, and build professional relationships.

Strong benefit programs lead to happier employees.

The positive correlation between mentorship programs and job satisfaction

How contact centers use guidance software to boost employee performance.

"We asked our respondents if they thought that the contact center was a strong career choice and 85.5% said yes. This is staggeringly high," said Lior Torenberg, Director of Research Content at Balto. "The truth is, contact centers provide plenty of opportunities for leadership experience, internal promotions, cross-training, and the development of core people skills like clear communication, active listening, rapport-building, and more. Under the right conditions, those who make it past the 2-year mark seem to be highly satisfied as a group - our data uncovers and shares those conditions so anyone can apply them to their organization."

The report is available from the Conversation Excellence Lab for free. The Lab will also host a webinar to discuss the findings on February 23 at 1:00 P.M. CT. Registration for the webinar is available here .

The report is the latest in a series of industry-leading insights from Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers.

About the Conversation Excellence Lab

The Conversation Excellence Lab is Balto's hub for academic-level research. The Lab creates thought-leading content with the support of research teams and in-house data. All reports are published online and available for free. Readers can get reports sent directly to their inbox by subscribing to the Conversation Excellence Lab's newsletter .

About Balto

Balto unites agents with AI to enable better conversations that deliver results. Top-performing contact centers trust Balto's real-time guidance enterprise solution to enable happier customers, increased revenue, and perfect conversations on every call. Today, Balto has guided over 170 million calls, provided over 430 million real-time recommendations, and driven millions in increased revenue. Balto.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:

Maria Edington, VP of Marketing

press@baltosoftware.com / 855-462-2586

SOURCE: Balto Software

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737770/Balto-Research-Team-Finds-Tenured-Agents-Believe-the-Contact-Center-Is-a-Strong-Career-Choice