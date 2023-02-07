Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2023) - Florida-based Patient Prism recently announced the launch of its AI-powered call monitoring and coaching software, DeepLens, for dental practices. DeepLens is an advanced artificial intelligence coach, that mimics an expert human to provide conversational intelligence in real-time.

"DeepLens is at the cutting edge of AI because the machine is thinking, not just reading. It is thinking, analyzing, and recommending, all in real-time," says Amol Nirgudkar, CEO and co-founder of Patient Prism.

According to the company, only 50% of new patients calling a dental practice book an appointment, and 30% to 40% of existing patients also need help booking. Still, conversational insights traditionally have been impossible to ascertain in real time. Patient Prism has addressed this issue by analyzing more than 11 million phone calls over the course of almost 7 years, and already providing efficient analysis of these interactions as part of its unique service.

With the launch of DeepLens, Patient Prism now supplies via SMS text and email not only a brief recommendation for any call that did not result in a booked appointment but also a detailed synopsis of the interaction in question - all in perfect English that can be presumed to pass the "Turing test" for being indistinguishable from what a human would have produced. No longer is there any need to listen to a recording of a flagged call to gain context.

"The AI writes like an intelligent human, and more importantly, it goes deep below the surface in its analysis. It is like having a knowledgeable dental professional with a good command of English and grammar. For example, one recent 4.5-minute phone call resulted in a 71-word analysis from DeepLens, explaining why a patient had decided not to pursue dental implants and suggesting how the agent could have approached the conversation more effectively," Nirgudkar added.

The conversational intelligence of DeepLens includes the patient's name; key highlights of the conversation; commentary on how the agent engaged with the patient; recommendations on what the agent could have done differently to book the appointment; and caller and agent sentiment. The information is presented clearly and concisely.

This tool enhances what was already a transformational service from Patient Prism for the dental practice. No member of a dental office has the time to analyze every call that their agents field. Patient Prism's simple ability to flag calls and quickly call the patient back with a corrective approach, while also learning for the future, was helping offices add hundreds of thousands in revenue annually. Now, with DeepLens, the system is even more efficient and effective.

"DeepLens is the first tool of its kind in any type of call tracking space - not just in dentistry - with its ability to understand summarization and outcomes to provide a text-based recommendation. Traditionally, call tracking companies can provide transcripts or some generic keyword spotting based on transcripts," says Patient Prism CTO George Böhnisch.

Patient Prism was founded on the simple premise that a virtual assistant technology similar to some of the leading technologies available today could be trained to recognize when agents were creating financial, scheduling, or other barriers to patients booking appointments. Through a technology known as natural language processing, Patient Prism's AI was programmed to utilize a 14-point inspection that could note, for example, whether more empathy should have been expressed or whether financing options should have been discussed. DeepLens takes it a step further, and now the possibilities for the future are seemingly limitless. Nirgudkar envisions a world in which artificial intelligence could offer input on everything from customer service in all industries to perhaps even marital disagreements in the home.

"What if the future includes AI making us better communicators and helping us understand each other better? The true promise of AI is to make our lives better. DeepLens makes the agent smarter and the patient healthier," Amol Nirgudkar concluded.

About Patient Prism

Patient Prism, an expert in call monitoring and coaching software for dental practices, is headquartered in Tampa, Florida, United States, and was established in 2015. Patient Prism holds five utility patents issued by the USPTO and is a call-tracking company that leverages artificial intelligence to deliver patients directly to dental practice.

