PractiTest is proud to sponsor the ASQF Test Challenge

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PractiTest is proud to sponsor the 3rd ASQF Test Challenge , which took place last week. The tournament allows test practitioners from the DACH area to show their skills and compete with other test experts. It puts the spotlight on the testing craft and gives the profession a competitive event on a national scale.





The Test Challenge's aim is to test previously unknown, real software within three hours. The main metric is the professional knowledge of the testers and their skills, and the goal is to provide the product with added value from the test report and any anomalies found. The winners were chosen by an experienced panel of judges, which selected them not according to the highest number of errors found, but the quality of errors and test reports.

This year the System Under Test (SUT) was the ISTQB Glossary, and the winning team was 'The MaibornWolffs of Testing Street'.

"We were very happy to have PractiTest support us in this year's competition. The competition is held remotely so it was important for us to be able to access a platform from anywhere and to know we have live support in case of a need. The fact that the platform is localized to German was a nice addition," Anna-Christina Feldhusen, ASQF Head of Office.

"Since day 1 in PractiTest, we were always involved in activities that aim to provide professional knowledge for the software testing community, such as issuing the State of Testing report for the last 10 years and launching the first ever OnlineTestConf, which is a free testing conference. Supporting the ASQF Test Challenge is another way for us to provide value to the members of the community worldwide," says Yaniv Iny, PractiTest CEO.

About ASQF:

The Working Group on Software Quality and Advanced Training (ASQF) is the address for knowledge about software quality and secure systems. It has been shaping the development and assurance of software and system quality for 25 years and promotes internationally standardized training and further education of IT specialists. As a network, ASQF connects 1,200 members from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, high-performance start-ups, medium-sized companies, global players, universities, and research institutions and develops proposals that consider the new requirements of digitization.

About PractiTest:

PractiTest is an end-to-end SaaS test management platform that enables you to manage all your QA efforts in one place. With PractiTest it's simpler to visualize data, to extract valuable actionable insights, and to collaborate with all teams to reach business goals.

Founded in 2008, PractiTest is aiming to push the test management world to the future. The company built its product to become a centralized solution for all testing efforts. PractiTest is being used by customers from more than 55 countries, including some of the world's largest brands such as Wendy's, The New York Times, Roblox, McAfee and more.

