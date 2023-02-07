

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Linde plc (LIN) reported fourth quarter adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.57 billion, up 10% from prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $3.16, 14% above last year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.48, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Income from continuing operations was $1.33 billion, up 30% from last year. Income per share from continuing operations was $2.67, up 35%.



Sales were $7.90 billion, 5% below prior year or 1% above when excluding negative currency impact. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 7%. Analysts on average had estimated $7.79 billion in revenue.



Full year adjusted EPS was $12.29, up 15% or up 20% ex. FX. Sales were $33.4 billion, up 8%, or up 13% ex. FX.



For 2023, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $13.15 to $13.55, up 7% to 10% from prior year or 9% to 12% when excluding estimated currency headwinds. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $11.33.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.05 to $3.15, 4% to 8% above prior-year quarter. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $2.33.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.