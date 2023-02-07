BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Director Declaration

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Mr Mark Little, a non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Aberdeen Equity Income Trust plc following their AGM held on 2 February 2023.

Mr G Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 7 February 2023