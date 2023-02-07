Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.02.2023
Noch einmal große Einstiegschance!? - Warum genau jetzt aktiv werden…
07.02.2023 | 13:54
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - January 2023

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Monthly Fact Sheet - January 2023

PR Newswire

London, February 7

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
("AJGF" or the "Company")
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI 54930041W0LDG00PGL69

Monthly Newsletter

7 February 2023

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited ("AJGF") has published its monthly newsletter to the end of January 2023. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1997583/Atlantis_Japan_Growth_Fund_Newsletter__2023_01.pdf

For further information, please contact:


Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
HH61@ntrs.com
+44 (0) 1481 745000

Quaero Capital LLP
Investorservices.uk@quaerocapital.com
+44 (0) 20 7747 5778

Website: https://www.atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature

