Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Strengthens Focus on Innovation, Family of Brands and Partnerships for Continued Growth

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2023 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, has prioritized its product innovation, family of brands, and strategic partnerships to accelerate company growth and success.

As leaders in the cannabis accessories industry, Greenlane's family of brands offer an extensive product lineup aimed at various consumer demographics, with offerings from luxury glass pieces to artist collaborations to value-driven accessories. With 23 proprietary launches coming in 2023 from house brands including Eyce, DaVinci, Marley Natural, and K.Haring by Higher Standards, Greenlane will have a uniquely innovative year.

Greenlane's newest house brand, Groove, has launched 12 new products providing the market with simple, functional, and reliable ancillary products at an affordable price point. The CARA by Groove, which launched in Q4, is a high quality concentrate pen at a value price, and continues to be highly successful. In addition to the launch of Groove, Greenlane plans to unveil additional new products at CHAMPS in Las Vegas starting February 8th. Upcoming launches include:

Groove: Glass Line, Bolt 510 Battery, Ripster Electric Grinder, Pivot Aluminum 2 Piece Knob Grinder, Acrylic Grinder, Hi-Pop One Hitter, and the Spark Butane Torch

DaVinci: MIQRO-C Vaporzier the successor to the MIQRO

Eyce: Polycarbonate Grinder and the ORAFLEX Shorty & ORAFLEX Rig

Higher Standards: Has collaborated with long time partner, Banana Bros. to launch the Pearl White Otto

Recently, Greenlane expanded its global reach with strategic market distribution partners including in Latin America, Argentina, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. These partnerships enable Greenlane to reach consumers globally without the necessity of establishing operations in the locations and are key to Greenlane's strategy to continue to scale its brands worldwide. Additionally, Greenlane's relationships with partner brands including AUXO, CCELL, and Storz & Bickel offer consumers greater access to these innovative and desired products.

"We believe we have a strong and healthy trajectory toward continued success in 2023," said Craig Snyder, CEO of Greenlane. "We continue to be proud of the innovative products coming out of Greenlane and look forward to our ongoing development of products that we know consumers are looking for. By implementing our strategy through innovation, along with the creating and building of new and continued partnerships, we are creating a path of scalable, leverageable, and durable brands."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane has an incredible acumen for detecting opportunities in the marketplace. We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including DaVinci Vaporizers, Pollen Gear,Higher Standards,Groove, and Eyce. Additionally, Greenlane strategically partners with leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, such as Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Grenco Science, VIBES, and CCELL, to develop and distribute innovative and high-quality products.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves an expansive customer base comprised of thousands of retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to: the Company's product lineup and anticipated product launches in 2023; the current and future performance of the Company's business, including comments relating to the Company's proprietary house brands, distribution and strategic partnerships in emerging and international markets, and relationships with partner brands; the ongoing implementation of initiatives intended to increase sales and the efficiency and scalability of the Company's business; and the Company's financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022, and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

